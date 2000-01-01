Philippe La Fornara EMEA Lead, webMethods & StreamSets

Philippe La Fornara has 30 years of Executive Leadership experience driving high-performance businesses in the Tech industries of EMEA.

He joined IBM in January 2025 following the acquisition by IBM of webMethods and Streamsets integration platforms from Software AG, and now leads that business in EMEA.

Philippe was part of Software AG since October 2012 and has been leading EMEA as Regional President, comprising around 1000 employees and accounting for $500M+ in revenue in EMEA. Philippe was also actively participating to the definition of global strategy of the company as a member of the extended board.

Software AG is a $1B software company that helps enterprise customers across multiple industries to become truly connected and turn their data into value, accelerate their AI-led transformation and gain a competitive advantage.

Before joining Software AG, Philippe was at Unisys for 7 years, where he was VP & GM of the EMEA Technology, Consulting & Integration Services division (2000 employees; $750M). There he grew Unisys Solutions’ market share around data center transformation, application modernization and security solutions.

Prior to Unisys, Philippe was Sales VP, Europe at Dimension Data where he drove high growth in Europe and transformed the sales force towards consultative and value selling (600M$). In 2000 he created the e-business subsidiary of ICL (now Fujitsu Consulting); before that, he set up the Solutions sales division in Europe for Microsoft and managed the Strategic Partners team.

Prior to Microsoft, Philippe was at Data General Europe (acquired by EMC).

He began his career by founding Pacer Europe in Sofia-Antipolis, a start-up specialized in connectivity software and grew it from creation to 30 employees within 3 years.

Philippe is married with two sons. He attended the University of Liege in Belgium, where he studied Civil Engineering and Aerospace.