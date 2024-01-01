Phaedra Boinodiris Global Leader for Trustworthy AI, IBM Consulting

Phaedra Boinodiris is global lead of IBM Consulting's Responsible AI Practice. Her work helps organizations do the right AI and do AI right.

She authored AI for the Rest of Us (nominated #1 book to read in 2024 by Constellation Research), co-founded the Future World Alliance, and in 2025 was appointed by the Governor of North Carolina to his AI leadership council. Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, 2030 Responsible AI Leader of the Year, UN Woman of Influence in STEM and Inclusivity, and named to the Top 100 Women Shaping AI Today.