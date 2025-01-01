Pablo Espinosa VP, Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure and Networks, Transformation & Operations, IBM

Pablo Espinosa is currently Vice President, Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure and Networks at IBM, where he is responsible for setting technology direction, driving execution, and delivering best-of-breed experiences of an infrastructure and network ecosystem that powers, connects, and delivers the IBM enterprise application workload and its end-users spanning the IBM Enterprise.

Pablo’s experience spans three decades of technology evolution, growth, and disruption. He’s played various leadership roles in charting network technology strategy, leading technology innovation, and driving adoption of significant transformation.

Before IBM, Pablo has led Technology, Enterprise Sector, and Digital businesses through varying degrees of transformational change, with the most notable being Target Retail, Intuit, and Yahoo! during their Retail Tech, digital media growth, and Public Cloud adoption and migration, respectively.