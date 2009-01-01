Michal Shmueli-Scheuer Distinguished Engineer, AI Benchmarking and Evaluation

Dr. Michal Shmueli-Scheuer is an IBM Distinguished Engineer in AI Benchmarking and Evaluation at IBM Research AI, leading efforts in GenAI evaluation. Her expertise spans natural language generation and natural language processing, with a focus on efficient and robust evaluation. Dr. Shmueli-Scheuer has published in leading NLP and AI conferences and journals, including ACL, EMNLP, NAACL, AAAI, and IUI. She has also organized numerous workshops and shared tasks in the NLP community, including the first and second Scientific Document Processing (SDP) workshops in 2020 (EMNLP) and 2021 (COLING), the User-Aware Conversational Agents workshops at IUI 2019 and IUI 2020, and the prospective GEMsquared workshop on evaluation (ACL 2025). Michal earned her Ph.D. from the University of California, Irvine, in 2009.