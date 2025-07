Luis Benavides Partner, Migration & Modernization Leader, IBM Consulting

Luis Benavides is a Partner and Leader of IBM Consulting's Federal Cloud Migration and Application Modernization team. Born and raised in the Washington D.C. area to Peruvian immigrant parents, his upbringing instilled in him a strong work ethic and deep appreciation for diverse perspectives. Luis's leadership journey has been profoundly influenced by his heritage, mentorship, and family values, guiding his commitment to fostering inclusive environments and inspiring others to lead.