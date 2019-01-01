Limor Kessem X-Force Cyber Crisis Management Global Lead, IBM

Limor Kessem is X-Force’s global lead for Cyber Crisis Management, helping organizations prepare for and face crisis-level cyber-attacks. Previously Executive Security Advisor at IBM Security. She is a widely sought-after security expert, speaker and author and a strong advocate for women in information security. At IBM, she leverages her over 16 years of information security and risk management experience to provide counsel to CSOs, CISOs, and CIOs at the world’s largest corporations and governments. In addition to her work with IBM, Limor is an active RSAC steering committee member, ITSP Magazine podcast host, Tel Aviv University Cyber Week speaker, a founding member of the FraudCon conference, and volunteers in the local chapters of BSides and OWASP. You can follow Limor’s cybersecurity feed on "X" @iCyberFighter.