Jason Prow Senior Partner, Service Line Leader, Data & Tech Transformation, Federal Market, IBM Consulting

Mr. Jason Prow has spent 16 years serving Public Service clients globally. He currently serves as IBM’s Federal Automation and Data Platforms Practice Leader. He is responsible for defining the vision and go-to-market strategy that brings intelligent automation solutions to Federal Government Clients. In this role, he’s accountable for developing offerings and platform capabilities, maintaining market identity, and developing a community of automation experts who strive to improve mission outcomes. Mr. Prow leads a diverse community of 200 practitioners specializing in process improvement and automation, platform-oriented service delivery models, and emerging technologies such as Robotic Process Automation, Intelligent Character Recognition, and Artificial Intelligence. Alongside his team, Jason has led the deployment, operations, and maintenance of an automation platform resulting in cost savings of $100M, re-reskilling over 1000 government employees to perform higher-valued tasks, and increased overall productivity of Public Service operations. Mr. Prow is eminent in the market, focusing on applied performance improvement, automation and intelligence. He’s authored multiple blogs and white papers, spoke at numerous industry forums, and was an initial ACT/IAC Intelligent Automation Working Group member. Currently, Jason is a part of the global automation steering committee.