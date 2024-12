Egle Dos Santos Peixoto de Menezes VP of Custom and Data Managed Services, IBM Consulting

Egle Menezes is a Senior Partner at IBM and the global lead for IBM’s Custom Applications and Data Managed services. She is an expert in business process transformation and has deep experience in finance, procurement, and supply chain management. In the past, she has been instrumental in leading and shaping consulting services for Cognitive Process Transformation and the IBM service delivery centers in Latin America.