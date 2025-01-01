Chris Meenan VP, product Management, IBM Security

Chris Meenan the VP of Product Management and Strategy within the IBM Security division. He has over 20 years experience in product management and been involved in developing, managing, releasing and selling software products for over 30 years. Chris has extensive market, domain, and customer knowledge in IT Security, Customer Relationship Management and Telecom OSS solutions. Chris holds a 1st Honours degree in Physics, and has a PhD in telecommunications.

In this current role at IBM Security, he leads the strategy and direction for IBM’s security threat management software portfolio, with a focus on threat detection and response technologies including SIEM, EDR, XDR, SOAR, threat intelligence and attack surface management.