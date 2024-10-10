Aparna Sharma General Manager and Managing Partner, Hybrid Cloud Services, IBM Consulting

Aparna Sharma is the General Manager and Managing Partner for Hybrid Cloud Services in IBM Consulting. Her organization focuses on Cloud Advisory, Modernization, Architecture, Build, and Manage Services at IBM Consulting. She has had significant experience in driving large transformation engagements. She sets the strategic direction for next-generation digital transformation and modernization themes to drive high impact outcomes for IBM clients, helping them realize the full potential of their transformation initiatives. Aparna leads sales, go-to-market strategy, solutioning, and delivery teams across all industries.