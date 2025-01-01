Ambhi Ganesan Partner, AI & Analytics

Ambhi Ganesan is AI Practice Lead at IBM Consulting. He advises clients on their AI strategy and has helped clients drive digital transformation and unlock value through the application of big data, machine learning and generative AI for about a decade across several enterprise functions. He is a hands-on builder and has led transformative projects ranging from conversational AI for healthcare to computer vision for store operations to GenAI platforms.

Ambhi is based in Austin, TX and holds a Ph.D. in Biomedical Engineering from Johns Hopkins University and a bachelor’s degree from IIT Madras.