Adrian Mitchell Adrian Mitchell

Adrian Mitchell is an IBM Marketing Events Manager supporting the Watson Internet of Things (IoT). In this role, Adrian has overall responsibility for creating a strategy for promoting the Watson IoT brand through news stories, social media and at third party and world-wide events. She has more than 12 years’ experience supporting client success stories and sales enablement and served as the Editor of numerous IBM internal publications. Adrian has a master’s degree in Mass Communications and has worked with IBM for more than 10 years.