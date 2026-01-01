Aditya Khosla Principal Product Manager, ESG & Asset Management, Product Growth

Aditya (Adi) Khosla is a GTM Lead and Principal Product Manager at IBM, where he has been working for over 10 years in various roles and domains. He is currently leading the go-to-market strategy and product development of IBM Environmental Intelligence, a cutting-edge solution that helps companies manage, plan and predict weather and climate impact to their businesses.

Aditya has a strong background in environmental intelligence, blockchain, supply chain, and product management. He holds an MBA from NYU Stern and a B.S. in Systems Engineering from UPenn. He has led the development and launch of a blockchain-based supply chain traceability solution, partnered with clients to build mobile applications to increase brand trust, and integrated ERP solutions with IBM Food Trust. His mission is to create innovative products that deliver value to customers and society. He is passionate about solving complex problems with technology and data science.