Deepak Joshi Finance and Supply Chain Transformation Leader, IBM Consulting

Deepak is a seasoned Finance and Supply Chain Transformation Leader at IBM Consulting. With a diverse background spanning Transformation Consulting, setting up GBS functions, Auditing, Controllership, Group Reporting, and FP&A, he brings 20+ years of experience to client engagements. A Chartered Accountant and Management Accountant with a passion for AI and Advanced Analytics, Deepak has successfully driven innovation and optimised operations for organisations across industries. His expertise lies in reimagining business functions, operating model transformation, and delivering customized solutions. By focusing on enhanced decision-making and stronger business partnerships, Deepak ensures sustainable value for clients.