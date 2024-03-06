IBM® and Adobe work together to unite strategy, data, technology and design, helping clients deliver trusted, personalized customer experiences at scale.
IBM and Adobe have a robust 20+ year partnership across technology and consulting services, powered by AI and hybrid cloud innovation.
We are helping clients benefit from the full value of generative AI in marketing, content creation and governance. Our shared ethical AI principles have led us to adopt each others' technology and extend that into co-creating new offerings for our joint clients to create exceptional, tailored experiences at scale.
IBM and Adobe have a unique alliance spanning technology and consulting services, driving joint innovation through hybrid infrastructure, data, applications and a multimodel generative AI approach.
We believe that AI is only as good as the data on which it is trained. Both IBM and Adobe offer intellectual property indemnification for our generative AI technology to our clients.
Our 21,000 AI practitioners developed more than 2,000 AI use cases for clients in 2023, using our expertise in all three Adobe clouds.
These consultants drive productivity with clients globally in IT operations and core business processes like HR or marketing, elevate their customer experiences and create new business models.
IDC and Everest rank IBM as a global Adobe leader. IBM practitioners hold more than 10,000 sales accreditations and technical certifications, credentials that place IBM in the top partners tier.
Shantanu Narayen, Chair and CEO of Adobe, joined Arvind Krishna, Chairman and CEO of IBM, on stage at Think 2024, IBM's premier annual conference to discuss the power of the IBM and Adobe partnership.
Arvind Krishna captured the essence of the IBM and Adobe partnership in his Think 2024 Keynote address—“Adobe and IBM share a combined mission of digitizing the information supply chain within the enterprise, and generative AI plays an important role helping to deliver this at scale. We’re moving from a generative AI era of experimentation to one in which the enterprise looks toward implementing AI’s benefits at scale. IBM’s partnership with Adobe is key to unlocking this next stage.”
Shantanu Narayen commented on the trajectory of the partnership and how it can deliver value to customers—“Across our businesses, there's so much more we can do together, but I think the ultimate test will be delivering value to our customers. The more we're engaged with everybody in this room to ensure we are helping them achieve the right business outcomes, that's how Adobe and IBM will deliver value."
