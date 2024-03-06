Arvind Krishna captured the essence of the IBM and Adobe partnership in his Think 2024 Keynote address—“Adobe and IBM share a combined mission of digitizing the information supply chain within the enterprise, and generative AI plays an important role helping to deliver this at scale. We’re moving from a generative AI era of experimentation to one in which the enterprise looks toward implementing AI’s benefits at scale. IBM’s partnership with Adobe is key to unlocking this next stage.”

Shantanu Narayen commented on the trajectory of the partnership and how it can deliver value to customers—“Across our businesses, there's so much more we can do together, but I think the ultimate test will be delivering value to our customers. The more we're engaged with everybody in this room to ensure we are helping them achieve the right business outcomes, that's how Adobe and IBM will deliver value."