Home Strategic Partnerships Adobe IBM and Adobe partnership

IBM® and Adobe work together to unite strategy, data, technology and design, helping clients deliver trusted, personalized customer experiences at scale.

IBM Consulting for Adobe Explore IBM and Adobe technology collaborations

IBM and Adobe have a robust 20+ year partnership across technology and consulting services, powered by AI and hybrid cloud innovation.

We are helping clients benefit from the full value of generative AI in marketing, content creation and governance. Our shared ethical AI principles have led us to adopt each others' technology and extend that into co-creating new offerings for our joint clients to create exceptional, tailored experiences at scale.
Partnership highlights One-of-a-kind partnership

IBM and Adobe have a unique alliance spanning technology and consulting services, driving joint innovation through hybrid infrastructure, data, applications and a multimodel generative AI approach.

 AI-powered experiences built on trust

We believe that AI is only as good as the data on which it is trained. Both IBM and Adobe offer intellectual property indemnification for our generative AI technology to our clients.

 AI capabilities that deliver real outcomes

Our 21,000 AI practitioners developed more than 2,000 AI use cases for clients in 2023, using our expertise in all three Adobe clouds.

 1,000+ consultants in AI Center of Excellence

These consultants drive productivity with clients globally in IT operations and core business processes like HR or marketing, elevate their customer experiences and create new business models.

 10,000+ Adobe credentials

IDC and Everest rank IBM as a global Adobe leader. IBM practitioners hold more than 10,000 sales accreditations and technical certifications, credentials that place IBM in the top partners tier.  

 2024 Adobe award winner

Adobe recognizes IBM with two Digital Experience Partner of the Year awards:

  • 2024 Adobe Digital Experience Partner of the Year EMEA
  • 2024 Adobe Digital Experience Partner of the Year—United Kingdom and Ireland

Joint value

A content supply chain brings together people, tools and workstreams to effectively plan, create, produce, deliver and measure content. Our Adobe Workfront consultants help clients supercharge their content supply chains with generative AI, making traditional processes more efficient and allowing marketers and teams to focus on valuable, strategic activities. Using the watsonx™ platform, IBM helps you transform your marketing operations with an end-to-end solution for creating an intelligent content supply chain. Watch the webcast on AI-Powered Content Supply Chain Read the IBV report on content supply chain
Unlock the value of your customer data with Adobe Experience Cloud and the Adobe Experience Platform (AEP) to design and deliver personalized one to one experiences across the enterprise. Infuse AI and automation into your MarTech stack to curate personalized content journeys, optimize the omnichannel commerce experience and supercharge Adobe Experience Platform with IBM’s proprietary assets. Learn more
Building on Adobe’s decision to leverage Red Hat OpenShift for accelerating the delivery of Adobe Experience Platform (AEP) globally, together IBM and Adobe are also bringing watsonx, IBM’s AI and data platform, into Adobe Experience Platform, the centralized and connected data foundation that powers customer experience management. Learn more
Adobe and IBM are exploring bringing the power of Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant to enterprises that have standardized on on-premises and private cloud environments, through the power of IBM’s watsonx AI and data platform. Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant combines the power of Generative AI with a unique understanding of the PDF format to transform how people interact with and extract value from digital documents. Learn more
Adobe uses Red Hat OpenShift to accelerate the delivery of Adobe Experience Platform (AEP) globally. Adobe Experience Platform is built as a multi-cloud platform to meet customers where they are. Red Hat enables Adobe to have consistent cross cloud infrastructure, delivering agility and scale.
IBM and Adobe at Think 2024

Shantanu Narayen, Chair and CEO of Adobe, joined Arvind Krishna, Chairman and CEO of IBM, on stage at Think 2024, IBM's premier annual conference to discuss the power of the IBM and Adobe partnership.

Arvind Krishna captured the essence of the IBM and Adobe partnership in his Think 2024 Keynote address—“Adobe and IBM share a combined mission of digitizing the information supply chain within the enterprise, and generative AI plays an important role helping to deliver this at scale. We’re moving from a generative AI era of experimentation to one in which the enterprise looks toward implementing AI’s benefits at scale. IBM’s partnership with Adobe is key to unlocking this next stage.”

Shantanu Narayen commented on the trajectory of the partnership and how it can deliver value to customers—“Across our businesses, there's so much more we can do together, but I think the ultimate test will be delivering value to our customers. The more we're engaged with everybody in this room to ensure we are helping them achieve the right business outcomes, that's how Adobe and IBM will deliver value."
Watch the replay to learn more

Begin at 42:52 for the IBM|Adobe discussion.

Resources

IBM reimagines content creation and digital marketing with Adobe Firefly generative AI
Riyadh Air and IBM take further steps forward in their collaboration to redefine travel experiences IBM will soon enable creators and brands to make personalized content at scale using generative AI and Adobe products How generative AI supercharges creativity and productivity
Next steps

Drive superior customer experiences by using the power of the IBM and Adobe partnership.

 

 Explore IBM Consulting for Adobe