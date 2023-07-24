Organizations today are retooling their IT operations to embrace artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and advanced analytics. But they’re challenged by data and workloads that are scattered around the globe, by the increasing time needed by AI training and inferencing workloads, and by the cost and scarcity of resources, especially graphic processing units (GPUs).

To address these challenges, IBM Storage Scale provides software-defined file and object storage for both structured and unstructured data, and IBM Storage Scale System is a hardware implementation of Storage Scale software that is optimized for the most demanding AI, high-performance computing, analytics, and hybrid cloud workloads.

To unlock the full potential of AI and ensure that fast GPUs aren’t being starved by slow IO, Storage Scale System 6000 supports the NVIDIA GPUdirect Storage protocol, which enables a direct data path between GPU memory and local or remote storage, such as NVMe or NVMe over Fabric (NVMe-oF). This GPUDirect architecture removes the host server CPU and DRAM from the data path, so the IO path between storage and the GPU is shorter and faster.