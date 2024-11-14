Introducing the UFC Insight Engine built with IBM watsonx

A generative AI solution that increases productivity and engages fans More than 700 million fans follow the heart-pounding action of UFC events. But behind every matchup between these world-class athletes, there's a huge volume and variety of data invisible to the naked eye. With the help of generative AI built with IBM watsonx, UFC will transform that data into advanced analysis, statistical insight and compelling storylines shared onsite, in the broadcast and over social media. The UFC Insight Engine built with IBM watsonx will scale the capabilities of the UFC content team and bring a new level of understanding to UFC fans around the world. See what IBM watsonx can do for you

Grant Norris-Jones Head of Global Partnerships, TKO “ This partnership with IBM is one of the most significant milestones for UFC and a game changer for how fans will experience our sport. Together, we’re pioneering a product to revolutionize analytics and information in live sports. ”

A tradition of transformation

For more than 30 years, IBM has partnered with some of the most iconic sporting organizations—including Wimbledon, the US Open, the Masters Tournament and ESPN Fantasy Football. Working side-by-side, IBM helps modernize their digital infrastructure and bring these marquee events to life for millions of fans around the world. These partnerships are powered by the same data and analytics technology used by IBM clients across industries to build enhanced customer experiences, help their employees reach new levels of productivity and make more informed, data-driven business decisions. Learn more about IBM Consulting Meet Granite 3.0

Client stories The same technology and expertise behind the UFC Insight Engine built with IBM watsonx is transforming digital operations for thousands of IBM clients around the world. Blue Pearl revolutionizes the hiring process with generative AI from watsonx ESPN infuses fantasy football with insight CXReview optimizes call center performance with watsonx