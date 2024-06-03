IBM develops chiplet and advanced packaging technology capabilities to supercharge innovations for AI and logic.

By bringing multiple technologies together at the package level to increase performance and reduce cost, our frameworks enable a new paradigm for semiconductor innovations as well as a new pathway to meet AI’s increasing performance demands.

IBM’s Bromont, Canada facility transforms the world’s most advanced semiconductors into state-of-the-art microelectronic components that are used in the entire line of IBM systems as well as in a wide range of products produced by its OEM customers.



With over 50 years of package assembly and test experience, Bromont is the largest Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in North America and one of the largest exporters in Canada, manufacturing over 100,000 advanced flip chip modules each week.