Infrastructure services
IT services help data centers overcome the complexities of hybrid cloud and AI environments, from deployment to decommissioning
Need IT support?
Professional IT technical support specialists and software programmer working on computers in monitoring control room with digital screens
77%

While 77% of executives say they need to adopt gen AI quickly to keep up with competitors—only 25% strongly agree that their organization’s IT infrastructure can support scaling AI across the enterprise.

 Five trends for 2025 Global Pulse Survey 35%

CEOs say 35% of their workforce will require retraining and reskilling over the next three years—up from just 6% in 2021.

 Read the 2024 C-suite study 60%

Of survey respondents, 60% of the downtime events reported for servers were due to configuration errors.

 Read the IDC white paper 86%

Even today, while 86% of executives say their organization has a sustainability strategy in place, only 35% have acted on it.

 Read the CEO’s guide to generative AI

Strategic partner for your data center environment

IBM® Technology Lifecycle Services (TLS) provides comprehensive support, leverages expertise for efficient deployments, frees up in-house resources for strategic tasks, and ensures optimized and resilient data center operations.
Comprehensive Support

A holistic approach, across the entire product lifecycle, from evaluation and planning to build, operate and optimize phases, ensures consistent management and protection of infrastructure and data center investments.
Expertise

Leveraging IBM's product experts for implementation and deployment helps you avoid common configuration errors, leading to reduced downtime and improved operational efficiency.
Efficiency

Delegation of day-to-day tasks to professionals frees up IT staff to focus on higher-value initiatives. This is especially beneficial for managing remote data centers or allowing in-house teams to concentrate on strategic projects.
Availability and resiliency

Regular health checks and optimization services help maintain resiliency and improve performance while minimizing security risks. Alternative solutions for disposing end-of-life data and hardware support ESG reporting and environmental responsibility.

Meeting you where you’re at

TLS can advise on infrastructure strategy, build out infrastructure solutions, operate the data center on a day-to-day basis and optimize infrastructure solutions through the end of life.

 Read the documentation
  • Advisory services help clients evaluate, design and plan their infrastructure strategies, considering factors such as AI, hybrid cloud, security compliance, cyber resiliency, data integration and IT automation.
  • Architect design service helps clients create an IT architecture aligned with business objectives.
  • Education and skills services facilitate skill development within client IT teams or offer supplementary labor and expertise for short-term projects.
  • Ensuring consistent integration with existing infrastructure and efficient, error-free setup aims to minimize downtime and optimize data center operations.
  • Deployment, installation and configuration services for IBM Infrastructure and enterprise networking solutions.
  • Additional services for unpacking, setting up devices, advanced implementation and migration tasks, along with ongoing technical guidance and project oversight.
  • Operational support services provided by field technicians handle everyday tasks such as server power cycling, system status confirmation and backup cartridge management.
  • Strategic support services manage hardware and software delivery, vendor relations, change management, availability, inventory control and IT asset management.
  • Site relocation services include moving, upgrading or consolidating data centers.
  • Routine health assessments help identify security and performance vulnerabilities and develop mitigation strategies for diverse systems.
  • Secure and compliant disposal provide alternative options for end-of-life hardware and data.
  • Refurbishment and remarketing services support circular economy principles and ESG reporting goals.
  • Advisory services help clients evaluate, design and plan their infrastructure strategies, considering factors such as AI, hybrid cloud, security compliance, cyber resiliency, data integration and IT automation.
  • Architect design service helps clients create an IT architecture aligned with business objectives.
  • Education and skills services facilitate skill development within client IT teams or offer supplementary labor and expertise for short-term projects.
  • Ensuring consistent integration with existing infrastructure and efficient, error-free setup aims to minimize downtime and optimize data center operations.
  • Deployment, installation and configuration services for IBM Infrastructure and enterprise networking solutions.
  • Additional services for unpacking, setting up devices, advanced implementation and migration tasks, along with ongoing technical guidance and project oversight.
  • Operational support services provided by field technicians handle everyday tasks such as server power cycling, system status confirmation and backup cartridge management.
  • Strategic support services manage hardware and software delivery, vendor relations, change management, availability, inventory control and IT asset management.
  • Site relocation services include moving, upgrading or consolidating data centers.
  • Routine health assessments help identify security and performance vulnerabilities and develop mitigation strategies for diverse systems.
  • Secure and compliant disposal provide alternative options for end-of-life hardware and data.
  • Refurbishment and remarketing services support circular economy principles and ESG reporting goals.
Take the next step

Our IBM experts are ready to help you make the most of single-source managed services for your technology and business operations. Schedule a 30-minute, no-cost strategy session today.