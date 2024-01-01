Infrastructure services

While 77% of executives say they need to adopt gen AI quickly to keep up with competitors—only 25% strongly agree that their organization’s IT infrastructure can support scaling AI across the enterprise.
CEOs say 35% of their workforce will require retraining and reskilling over the next three years—up from just 6% in 2021.
Of survey respondents, 60% of the downtime events reported for servers were due to configuration errors.
Even today, while 86% of executives say their organization has a sustainability strategy in place, only 35% have acted on it.
IBM® Technology Lifecycle Services (TLS) provides comprehensive support, leverages expertise for efficient deployments, frees up in-house resources for strategic tasks, and ensures optimized and resilient data center operations.
A holistic approach, across the entire product lifecycle, from evaluation and planning to build, operate and optimize phases, ensures consistent management and protection of infrastructure and data center investments.
Leveraging IBM's product experts for implementation and deployment helps you avoid common configuration errors, leading to reduced downtime and improved operational efficiency.
Delegation of day-to-day tasks to professionals frees up IT staff to focus on higher-value initiatives. This is especially beneficial for managing remote data centers or allowing in-house teams to concentrate on strategic projects.
Regular health checks and optimization services help maintain resiliency and improve performance while minimizing security risks. Alternative solutions for disposing end-of-life data and hardware support ESG reporting and environmental responsibility.
TLS can advise on infrastructure strategy, build out infrastructure solutions, operate the data center on a day-to-day basis and optimize infrastructure solutions through the end of life.