The challenge for today’s retailers is justifying new sustainability investments, especially in the face of volatile market forces. “Market forces are the number one concern of 70% of consumer CEOs, whereas it’s only 48% of other CEOs,” says Karl Haller, who leads IBM’s Consumer Center of Competency. “They’re asking, ‘Can I be sustainable at the same cost? If it costs me more, does that mean I’m not going to be competitive in the market?’”

These questions illustrate why retailers are more likely to fall into what’s known as the “intention-action gap” when it comes to sustainability. The intention-action gap refers to when we (whether as consumers, employees or business leaders) want to do something—and we know why we should do it—but for some reason, we fail to execute. According to a 2022 IBV study called “Own your impact”, 86% of companies across industries have a sustainability strategy, but only 35% of them have acted on that strategy. Among retail companies, Haller says the gap is likely much wider. But with the rising influence of purpose-driven consumers, plus a market flooded with competition, that gap represents more than a disconnect between ambition and action. It’s a blind spot that could prevent retailers from connecting to an expanding consumer base.