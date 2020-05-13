For entrepreneur teams looking to scale their solution and sales through a mix of digital and F2F sales across Sweden, Nordic or Europe we provide an Acceleration path. We scale your routes to market by helping to establish a sales partner program leveraging IBM business partner ecosystem and distributors. Introduction to IBM global industry leaders and offering managers are made for potential collaborations. We also revisit your service architecture to ensure geographic and user scalability.

Both paths leverage the startup with IBM cloud program offering up to 10000USD/month in cloud credits during 12 months, more here.