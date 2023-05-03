Home Page Title Page Title IBM Security MaaS360 - Intro UEM solution overview
pictogram with supported devices tablet mobile desktop
Unified endpoint management consolidates IT device control and protection across your organization

Many enterprises today are looking for solutions to help them cope with the accelerated digital transformation they’ve been undergoing the past few years. You’re facing changes in how and where employees work, the number and variety of devices that need to be managed, and ever-changing macroeconomic influences that put new pressures on profits. That’s why many enterprises have turned to unified endpoint management (UEM) to control access of users and devices while supporting enhanced data security.

IBM Security® MaaS360® is a SaaS unified endpoint management solution that helps you bridge your organization’s infrastructure strategy with your cybersecurity policies by consolidating endpoint management. Whether users are in the office, working from home or on the road, this UEM platform helps you manage and protect laptops, desktops, mobile devices, wearables, IoT sensors and more.

IBM Security MaaS360 is available in a variety of editions, priced per device and per user, so you can choose  the features you need most. Once you choose MaaS360, IBM has your back with a comprehensive market-leading suite of support options including 24x7 specialized help when that’s what you need. And because MaaS360 is a SaaS offering, the software is updated continuously with new capabilities and any required OS tweaks required for the latest platforms.

We invite every CIO, IT manager, IT specialist and security administrator to learn more about how IBM Security MaaS360 can help you meet your enterprise digital transformation challenges.

  • AI capabilities help predict what’s coming based on your individual IT operations
  • Fast setup time lets you add people and devices in minutes
  • Enhanced GUI lowers learning curves by making actions more intuitive
  • Simple scaling lets you quickly add or remove users and adjust access levels
  • Threat management supports faster updates and patches to help mitigate intrusions
  • Broad support of operating systems includes most mobile and desktop devices
Good news for the CIO

View all chapters
No-cost trial

Sign up for a no-cost trial of IBM Security MaaS360.

 Sign up Live demonstration

Schedule a live demonstration with a MaaS360 expert.

 Schedule now Plan assessment

See which plan suits your business with MaaS360 Plan Assessment.

 See pricing
Next chapter

Good news for the CIO

 Read Chapter 2
Ch. 2: Good news for the CIO Ch. 3: A budget boost for IT managers Ch. 4: More productivity and efficiency for IT specialists Ch. 5: Better threat visibility for security administrators Ch. 6: A no-cost 30-day trial lets you drive