Many enterprises today are looking for solutions to help them cope with the accelerated digital transformation they’ve been undergoing the past few years. You’re facing changes in how and where employees work, the number and variety of devices that need to be managed, and ever-changing macroeconomic influences that put new pressures on profits. That’s why many enterprises have turned to unified endpoint management (UEM) to control access of users and devices while supporting enhanced data security.

IBM Security® MaaS360® is a SaaS unified endpoint management solution that helps you bridge your organization’s infrastructure strategy with your cybersecurity policies by consolidating endpoint management. Whether users are in the office, working from home or on the road, this UEM platform helps you manage and protect laptops, desktops, mobile devices, wearables, IoT sensors and more.

IBM Security MaaS360 is available in a variety of editions, priced per device and per user, so you can choose the features you need most. Once you choose MaaS360, IBM has your back with a comprehensive market-leading suite of support options including 24x7 specialized help when that’s what you need. And because MaaS360 is a SaaS offering, the software is updated continuously with new capabilities and any required OS tweaks required for the latest platforms.

We invite every CIO, IT manager, IT specialist and security administrator to learn more about how IBM Security MaaS360 can help you meet your enterprise digital transformation challenges.