As the chief information officer, you’re responsible for integrating IT systems and processes with the business’s overall strategy and vision. Although sometimes, it feels more like you’re trying to predict the future of IT technology trends—looking for new ways to help your enterprise deliver a business advantage that keeps you ahead of the competition.

You’re also a driving force in the digital transformation of the business. In recent years, the external headwinds you’ve faced have been substantial: employees working in new ways on more different devices, a constantly growing tide of bad actors looking for fresh ways to compromise your data, and once-in-a-century macroeconomic influences that have impacted supply chains, personal health and global stability.

To help take some of the pressure off your IT responsibilities—and to enable everyone on your IT teams to work smarter instead of harder—take a look at IBM Security® MaaS360®. This SaaS unified endpoint management solution offers a wealth of benefits aimed at both the CIO role as well as the day-to-day operation, optimization and security of your enterprise IT systems.