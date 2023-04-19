Home Page Title Page Title IBM Security MaaS360 - CIO Good news for the CIO
pictogram with phone laptop and tablet
Connect and align your business strategy with infrastructure, software and cybersecurity

As the chief information officer, you’re responsible for integrating IT systems and processes with the business’s overall strategy and vision. Although sometimes, it feels more like you’re trying to predict the future of IT technology trends—looking for new ways to help your enterprise deliver a business advantage that keeps you ahead of the competition.

You’re also a driving force in the digital transformation of the business. In recent years, the external headwinds you’ve faced have been substantial: employees working in new ways on more different devices, a constantly growing tide of bad actors looking for fresh ways to compromise your data, and once-in-a-century macroeconomic influences that have impacted supply chains, personal health and global stability.

To help take some of the pressure off your IT responsibilities—and to enable everyone on your IT teams to work smarter instead of harder—take a look at IBM Security® MaaS360®. This SaaS unified endpoint management solution offers a wealth of benefits aimed at both the CIO role as well as the day-to-day operation, optimization and security of your enterprise IT systems.
A budget boost for IT managers

View all chapters
  • Fast deployment thanks to a simple, self-service provisioning process that’s designed for easy configurability.
  • Unify both mobile management and CMT tools from a central point of control for all enterprise endpoint apps and devices.
  • Reduce the end-user setup times by 90%¹ using centralized management to set device policies and app configurations by department or geography.
  • Manage multiple devices including laptops, desktops, smartphones, tablets with ruggedized, non-GMS devices.
  • Maintain your budget with 183% return on investment (ROI) and USD 14.7 million net present value (NPV)—according to the Forrester Total Economic Impact report which found MaaS360 can create benefits of USD 22.8 million over three years versus costs of USD 8.1 million.¹
  • Enjoy stable total cost of ownership (TCO) with built-in threat management that includes mandatory features such as identity and access management (IAM), single sign-on (SSO), multi-factor authentication (MFA) and conditional access (CA).
  • Quick integration with IBM Security offerings plus third-party apps such as Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Office 365, TeamViewer, SIEM, SOAR, EDR and more.
  • Count on the IBM Security MaaS360 AI-powered policy recommendation engine to help your teams set up security policies, meet industry standards and create threat management guidelines.
  • Take advantage of built-in MaaS360 protections including SMS and email phishing, excess app permissions (Android), and targeted threats to Android, iOS, Windows, MacOS, iPadOS and ChromeOS device users.
  • Target global industry and compliance standards such as payment card industry (PCI), health insurance portability and accountability act (HIPAA) and general data protection regulation (GDPR).
  • Choose the protections you need depending on your MaaS360 edition including FedRAMP Moderate Impact Level, Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA) Impact Level Moderate, CSA STAR Level 1 (Self-Assessment), EU-US Privacy Shield and Swiss-US Privacy Shield Framework, ISO 27001, and SOC2 Type 2 (SSAE 16).
No-cost trial

Sign up for a no-cost trial of IBM Security MaaS360.

 Sign up Live demonstration

Schedule a live demonstration with a MaaS360 expert.

 Schedule now Plan assessment

See which plan suits your business with MaaS360 Plan Assessment.

 See pricing
Next chapter

A budget boost for IT managers

 Read Chapter 3
Ch. 1: UEM solution overview Ch. 3: A budget boost for IT managers Ch. 4: More productivity and efficiency for IT specialists Ch. 5: Better threat visibility for security administrators Ch. 6: A no-cost 30-day trial lets you drive
Footnotes

¹ The Total Economic Impact™ Of IBM Security MaaS360, a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting, November 2023, on behalf of IBM. Download the report here. Based on projected results of a composite organization modeled from 4 interviewed IBM customers. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.