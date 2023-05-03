An IT manager can fill many different roles. In larger organizations, you may report to the CIO, but you’re the one who daily puts hands on keyboards and eyes on monitors. You may have teams that report to you or you may handle it all: network and system administration, database administration, software development, even security. Never a dull moment. And you’re a natural problem solver who’s not worried by the latest IT issue of the day.

But whether you’re focused on strategy or heads down in the middle of IT operations, if you’re managing an array of devices, a UEM solution can make your job easier. And help you maximize your IT budget. Take a look at IBM Security® MaaS360®, the SaaS unified endpoint management software that helps you merge efficiency and effectiveness. Not only does it give you better control and visibility into laptops, desktops, smart phones, tablets, wearables and IoT sensors, it also includes built in threat management capabilities for better data protection.

The threat management and integration capabilities of MaaS360 allow you to connect UEM to your current infrastructure and software, without the need to allocate extra budget for integration support. This keeps TCO predictable. And it helps your teams work more effectively and efficiently without driving up costs.