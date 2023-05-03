Home Page Title Page Title IBM Security MaaS360 – IT manager A budget boost for IT managers
Every day is a new challenge. Is a UEM solution right for you?

An IT manager can fill many different roles. In larger organizations, you may report to the CIO, but you’re the one who daily puts hands on keyboards and eyes on monitors. You may have teams that report to you or you may handle it all: network and system administration, database administration, software development, even security. Never a dull moment. And you’re a natural problem solver who’s not worried by the latest IT issue of the day.

But whether you’re focused on strategy or heads down in the middle of IT operations, if you’re managing an array of devices, a UEM solution can make your job easier. And help you maximize your IT budget. Take a look at IBM Security® MaaS360®, the SaaS unified endpoint management software that helps you merge efficiency and effectiveness. Not only does it give you better control and visibility into laptops, desktops, smart phones, tablets, wearables and IoT sensors, it also includes built in threat management capabilities for better data protection.

The threat management and integration capabilities of MaaS360 allow you to connect UEM to your current infrastructure and software, without the need to allocate extra budget for integration support. This keeps TCO predictable. And it helps your teams work more effectively and efficiently without driving up costs.
More productivity and efficiency for IT specialists

  • Get multiple device management with one solution for mobile device management (MDM), enterprise mobile management (EMM) and CMT including laptops, desktops, smartphones, tablets, wearables, ruggedized devices and IoT sensors.
  • Manage applications running on a range of modern operating systems: Android, iOS, Windows, MacOS, iPadOS and ChromeOS.
  • Apply access rules and policies to your company’s content that is being accessed on your company intranet or from various enrolled devices.
  • Keep apps up to date with patch management that lets you easily distribute and apply patches from various vendors, whether in an emergency situation or on a regular update schedule.
  • Quick integration with IBM Security offerings plus third-party apps such as Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Office 365, TeamViewer, SIEM, SOAR, EDR and more.
  • Reduce end-user setup times by as much as 90%¹ to make sure your teams are up and running quickly using a standardized and consistent approach.
  • Set device policies and configure applications aligned by department or geography from a centralized platform.
  • Decrease device configuration times by 85%¹. The variety of endpoint configuration options, including zero-touch deployment, allows IT teams to easily configure their endpoints at scale, so they could focus on other valuable tasks instead.
  • Quickly scale MaaS360 to meet your changing needs, adding and removing endpoints and enrolling and managing any number of users from the same product platform.
  • Get all-in-one device management and security solution, whether devices are company issued or BYOD, with a simple, self-service provisioning process.
  • Detect and respond to cyberthreats with capabilities that include SMS and email phishing deterrents, excess app permissions (Android) and threats targeting Android, iOS, Windows, MacOS, iPadOS and ChromeOS users.
  • Simplify assessment and mitigation from anywhere using remote troubleshooting to support enterprise end users working from multiple locations on a variety of devices.
  • Enjoy stable total cost of ownership (TCO) with built-in threat management that includes mandatory features such as identity and access management (IAM), single sign-on (SSO), multi-factor authentication (MFA) and conditional access (CA).
Footnotes

¹ The Total Economic Impact™ Of IBM Security MaaS360, a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting, November 2023, on behalf of IBM. Download the report here. Based on projected results of a composite organization modeled from 4 interviewed IBM customers. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.