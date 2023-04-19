Home Page Title Page Title IBM Security MaaS360 – IT specialist More productivity and efficiency for IT specialists
Get a helping hand for every IT endpoint task

You are the backbone of your organization’s IT operations. That’s because your skill set includes a wide variety of IT areas: network analysis, system administration, security and information assurance, IT audits, database administration, web administration… and probably some more that might not even exist yet. If the task has anything to do with the technical needs of your organization you’re likely involved in it, or soon will be.

To help you succeed in all these areas, a unified endpoint management (UEM) solution like IBM Security® MaaS360® can make a huge contribution to simplifying your team’s work life. For one thing, MaaS360 capabilities go beyond traditional mobile device management; you can control laptops, desktops, smartphones, tablets, wearables, ruggedized devices and IoT sensors.

And what’s more, MaaS360 helps you manage purpose-built devices as easy as standard devices. Used by the frontline workers in specialized industries and built from Android Open-Source Project (AOSP), these devices are not typically certified by Google and usually don’t have Google Managed Services and reside in the Google Play Store. MaaS360 helps you manage and protect these specialized devices as easily and thoroughly as you handle standard endpoints.

Whether you’re identifying, diagnosing and resolving technical issues or maintaining your company’s computer systems and networks, MaaS360 offers specially tuned support that can make you more efficient and more productive as you manage all types of devices running most any modern OS.
Better threat visibility for security administrators

  • Slash end-user setup time by up to 90%¹. That’s fast. Because your enterprise’s IT operations and data protection demand you be able to enroll devices in minutes, one by one or in bulk.
  • Configure devices faster than ever—up to 85% faster¹. Set up policies and configure applications based on department or geographic location from a single centralized platform.
  • Use the latest in API-based updating methodologies so no device or application is left behind, vulnerable for exploits by bad actors. Monitor and analyze releases and apply them across platforms.
  • Get detailed patch information such as source IDs, KB IDs, source severity, release date and more. Find out if any of your devices have known vulnerabilities and if there are updates ready.
  • Perform over-the-air (OTA) remote control and troubleshooting so you can bring apps and devices in to spec faster than easier. This helps reduce IT help desk calls and “Help Me!” emails. Instead your users just keep on working without downtime.
  • Investigate AI policy recommendations from the MaaS360 AI engine for endpoint devices of all types running virtually any OS: Android, iOS, Windows, MacOS, iPadOS and ChromeOS.
  • Stop cybercrime in its tracks with built-in threat management that gives MaaS360 enterprise-grade protection built to detect and automatically remediate intrusions across users, devices, apps, data and networks.
  • Depend on threat management capabilities built-in MaaS360 to detect SMS and email phishing, excess app permissions (Android) and many more.
  • Get the full security picture with the MaaS360 user risk management feature that automatically assigns risk scores to incidents, then provides details about threats and breaches.
Footnotes

¹ The Total Economic Impact™ Of IBM Security MaaS360, a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting, November 2023, on behalf of IBM. Download the report here. Based on projected results of a composite organization modeled from 4 interviewed IBM customers. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.