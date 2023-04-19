You are the backbone of your organization’s IT operations. That’s because your skill set includes a wide variety of IT areas: network analysis, system administration, security and information assurance, IT audits, database administration, web administration… and probably some more that might not even exist yet. If the task has anything to do with the technical needs of your organization you’re likely involved in it, or soon will be.

To help you succeed in all these areas, a unified endpoint management (UEM) solution like IBM Security® MaaS360® can make a huge contribution to simplifying your team’s work life. For one thing, MaaS360 capabilities go beyond traditional mobile device management; you can control laptops, desktops, smartphones, tablets, wearables, ruggedized devices and IoT sensors.

And what’s more, MaaS360 helps you manage purpose-built devices as easy as standard devices. Used by the frontline workers in specialized industries and built from Android Open-Source Project (AOSP), these devices are not typically certified by Google and usually don’t have Google Managed Services and reside in the Google Play Store. MaaS360 helps you manage and protect these specialized devices as easily and thoroughly as you handle standard endpoints.

Whether you’re identifying, diagnosing and resolving technical issues or maintaining your company’s computer systems and networks, MaaS360 offers specially tuned support that can make you more efficient and more productive as you manage all types of devices running most any modern OS.