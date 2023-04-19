Every IT user in your organization is depending on you. Sure, they’re using laptops, desktops, smartphones, tablets, wearables and more. But every different device—and every user—can be a way for cybercriminals to access your enterprise’s data. Oh, and there are servers, networks, VPNs, even IoT sensors that can be compromised, too. No wonder your job is so complicated. But IT security is your passion. It’s what gets you out of bed in the morning (or afternoon if you’re working a night shift).

IBM Security® MaaS360® is the ideal unified endpoint management (UEM) solution that can help you manage cybersecurity policies across all devices enterprise wide. Some IT professionals mistakenly identify UEM with single-purpose technologies such as mobile device management (MDM), enterprise mobility management (EMM) and traditional desktop and laptop managers. But in reality, MaaS360 is everywhere. Hence the name. Clever, huh? While endpoint management is the ultimate goal of UEM, the core of this technology has always been cybersecurity.

UEM software like MaaS360 helps you make sure that all the endpoints in your organization, along with every OS and app, are in sync with your organization’s security policies. So you can be confident that authorized end users have quick and protected access to the data and apps they need to do their job from any location. And bad actors don’t.