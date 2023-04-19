Home Page Title Page Title IBM Security MaaS360 – security admin Better threat visibility for security administrators
pictogram with phone laptop and tablet
So many locations. So many devices. So many openings for bad actors.

Every IT user in your organization is depending on you. Sure, they’re using laptops, desktops, smartphones, tablets, wearables and more. But every different device—and every user—can be a way for cybercriminals to access your enterprise’s data. Oh, and there are servers, networks, VPNs, even IoT sensors that can be compromised, too. No wonder your job is so complicated. But IT security is your passion. It’s what gets you out of bed in the morning (or afternoon if you’re working a night shift).

IBM Security® MaaS360® is the ideal unified endpoint management (UEM) solution that can help you manage cybersecurity policies across all devices enterprise wide. Some IT professionals mistakenly identify UEM with single-purpose technologies such as mobile device management (MDM), enterprise mobility management (EMM) and traditional desktop and laptop managers. But in reality, MaaS360 is everywhere. Hence the name. Clever, huh? While endpoint management is the ultimate goal of UEM, the core of this technology has always been cybersecurity.

UEM software like MaaS360 helps you make sure that all the endpoints in your organization, along with every OS and app, are in sync with your organization’s security policies. So you can be confident that authorized end users have quick and protected access to the data and apps they need to do their job from any location. And bad actors don’t.
A no-cost 30-day trial lets you drive

View all chapters
  • Provide high value detections and a consolidated policy and response framework to deal with threats from SMS and email phishing, jailbreak and root detection, excessive app permission detection for Android devices, malware and insecure wifi detection, Windows and mac user process privilege detection, and many more.
  • Protect user access by verifying users with the built-in identity access management features in MaaS360 including single sign-on (SSO), multi-factor authentication (MFA) and providing conditional access (CA) to enrolled managed devices. Make users happy by allowing them to use password-less access to apps when they log on with a managed device—from any location.
  • Extend enterprise security functionality onto company and third-party apps running on iOS or Android platforms using compliance enhancements, data leak prevention (DLP), encryption support, app configuration and more.
  • Integrate with third-party cybersecurity technologies using security information and events management (SIEM) and security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) technologies and working with the entire IBM Security QRadar® product line. MaaS360 also works with Microsoft, ZScaler and other security providers using IBM Security Verify.
  • Set device policies and configure applications aligned by department or geography from a centralized platform. Build your security policies and use features such as lock, locate, and wipe devices. Rely on AI to help; the MaaS360 policy recommendation engine offers automated guidance when setting up protection policies.
  • Identify, evaluate and address threats from risky behaviors and patterns with your automated, user-centric view of the total organization’s security posture. Each user and device gets a risk score automatically so you can proactively address not only security issues but also compliance problems.
  • Decrease device configuration times by 85%¹. The variety of endpoint configuration options, including zero-touch deployment, allows IT teams to easily configure networks and VPN profiles at scale. And reduce end-user setup times by as much as 90%¹ to make sure your teams are up and running quickly using a standardized and consistent approach.
  • Deploy API-based updating methodologies to monitor and analyze release for all enrolled devices and OSs to help prevent data loss and provide granular patch distribution. The same technology also offers severity info and known vulnerability data on what your patch requirements will be.
  • Use the MaaS360 security dashboard to monitor threat activity, then drill down for more information on each incident such as average risk score trends, risk incidents, users with risk incidents, top risk incidents, top risky users and excessive app permissions.
No-cost trial

Sign up for a no-cost trial of IBM Security MaaS360.

 Sign up Live demonstration

Schedule a live demonstration with a MaaS360 expert.

 Schedule now Plan assessment

See which plan suits your business with MaaS360 Plan Assessment.

 See pricing
Next chapter

A no-cost 30-day trial lets you drive

 Read Chapter 6
Ch. 1: UEM solution overview Ch. 2: Good news for the CIO Ch. 3: A budget boost for IT managers Ch. 4: More productivity and efficiency for IT specialists Ch. 6: A no-cost 30-day trial lets you drive
Footnotes

¹ The Total Economic Impact™ Of IBM Security MaaS360, a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting, November 2023, on behalf of IBM. Download the report here. Based on projected results of a composite organization modeled from 4 interviewed IBM customers. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.