Whether you need mobile device management (MDM) or end-to-end unified endpoint management (UEM), IBM Security® MaaS360® with Watson® delivers an intuitive and user-friendly experience with the industry’s first AI approach. Widely considered one of the easiest platforms to deploy, MaaS360 supports a full range of iOS, macOS, Android, and Windows devices.
Get flexible options to set up an environment at your own pace or efficiently using the Quick Start wizard. In just a few minutes, you’ll be on your way to managing and securing your endpoints:
- Enroll your first batch of devices
- Begin configuring security policies
- Make apps and content available to users
Manage and protect your remote workforce in minutes with rapid deployment across leading devices and operating systems.
Simply upgrade to the paid edition and continue using the product. Your device enrollments and settings will be maintained. If you need help, our product support team is available 24x7.
Integrate MaaS360 with your existing technologies and use its built-in endpoint security to keep your total cost of ownership where you want it.
¹ The Total Economic Impact™ of IBM Security MaaS360 With Watson, a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting, October 2021, on behalf of IBM. Download the report here. Based on projected results of a composite organization modeled from 4 interviewed IBM customers. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.