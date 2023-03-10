Home Page Title Page Title IBM Cloud for Financial Services – Industry Built for the Financial Services industry
Mitigate risk and accelerate cloud adoption for your most sensitive workloads

IBM Cloud for Financial Services® is a first-of-its-kind public cloud developed for the industry with the security and controls capabilities to help clients as they work to mitigate risk and accelerate cloud adoption for even their most sensitive workloads.

Our cloud is designed to help clients automate their security and compliance posture and monitor it with security and controls built into the platform—not offered as add-on tools or do-it-yourself features. It also features industry-leading security and privacy capabilities and is strengthened by IBM’s deep IT operations knowledge, industry expertise and an extensive set of curated ecosystem partners.

The result is a secured environment engineered to help clients with lowering the risk and cost of moving sensitive data to the cloud, modernizing workloads and rapidly integrating the capabilities needed to move their business forward.

Financial institutions can now take advantage of the benefits of public cloud while also addressing their cybersecurity and regulatory compliance requirements. There’s no longer a need to choose between innovation and risk management.

Accelerate innovation, mitigate your risk

The first cloud built in collaboration with the industry, IBM Cloud for Financial Services is designed to accelerate innovation and help lower the risk and cost of moving data to the cloud.
Explore the controls framework

View all chapters
37 million
Average cost in US dollars of a data breach as of 2022¹
↑ 12.7%
Rise in the cost of a data breach from 2020 to 2022¹

Address your compliance requirements with an industry-built common controls platform.

 Visit the IBM Cloud® Security and Compliance Center

Speed innovation with an ecosystem of ISVs, fintechs and SaaS providers.

 View our Business Partners

Safeguard data with industry-leading security capabilities.

 Learn about confidential computing

Operate with choice and agility through hybrid cloud deployment options.

 Discover IBM Cloud Satellite™
Cloud with built-in security and controls
IBM Cloud for Financial Services leverages an industry-informed framework with preconfigured security and controls that IBM programmatically applies to the IBM Cloud® services, third-party applications and institution workloads. Browse the IBM Cloud Catalog
Next chapter

Explore the controls framework

 Read Chapter 2
Ch. 1: Built for the Financial Services industry Ch. 2: Explore the controls framework Ch. 3: How we address industry challenges Ch. 4: Discover our security and compliance center Ch. 5: Our zero trust security approach Ch. 6: Modernize business faster with cloud
Endnote

1. Cost of a Data Breach Report 2022, IBM Security and Ponemon Institute, July 2022.