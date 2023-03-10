IBM Cloud for Financial Services® is a first-of-its-kind public cloud developed for the industry with the security and controls capabilities to help clients as they work to mitigate risk and accelerate cloud adoption for even their most sensitive workloads.

Our cloud is designed to help clients automate their security and compliance posture and monitor it with security and controls built into the platform—not offered as add-on tools or do-it-yourself features. It also features industry-leading security and privacy capabilities and is strengthened by IBM’s deep IT operations knowledge, industry expertise and an extensive set of curated ecosystem partners.

The result is a secured environment engineered to help clients with lowering the risk and cost of moving sensitive data to the cloud, modernizing workloads and rapidly integrating the capabilities needed to move their business forward.

Financial institutions can now take advantage of the benefits of public cloud while also addressing their cybersecurity and regulatory compliance requirements. There’s no longer a need to choose between innovation and risk management.

Accelerate innovation, mitigate your risk

The first cloud built in collaboration with the industry, IBM Cloud for Financial Services is designed to accelerate innovation and help lower the risk and cost of moving data to the cloud.