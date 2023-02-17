The IBM Cloud® Security and Compliance Center helps enable clients to monitor and enforce their controls to protect data and assets and manage vulnerabilities across cloud environments. To enable financial institutions to monitor the security and compliance posture of their cloud services, in addition to partner applications and services, IBM provides the security and compliance platform and dashboard as part of an IBM Cloud® account. Clients and partners can define compliance profiles, manage controls and maintain an extensive data trail for audit. This can help promote a culture of compliance within the organization that begins with resource configuration and holds through the collection of audit evidence.