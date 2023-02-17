The IBM Cloud® Security and Compliance Center helps enable clients to monitor and enforce their controls to protect data and assets and manage vulnerabilities across cloud environments. To enable financial institutions to monitor the security and compliance posture of their cloud services, in addition to partner applications and services, IBM provides the security and compliance platform and dashboard as part of an IBM Cloud® account. Clients and partners can define compliance profiles, manage controls and maintain an extensive data trail for audit. This can help promote a culture of compliance within the organization that begins with resource configuration and holds through the collection of audit evidence.
The recent integration of Tanium Comply into the IBM Cloud Security and Compliance Center allows clients with regulated workloads to deepen their experience by having the ability to view the compliance evaluation results from Tanium from inside the IBM Cloud Security and Compliance Center. With Tanium Comply, clients can view their compliance data associated with IBM Cloud and Tanium in the same format in a single location. The Tanium integration allows IBM Cloud clients to extend their organization’s endpoint management capabilities to include scanning for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations against industry security standards and vulnerability definitions.