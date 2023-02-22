Having a strategy is only the first step of the journey. The crucial next step is to put it in motion. From our own experience and from working with clients worldwide, we see it as a 3-stage process:



Define your sustainability goals and KPIs. Know what you want to achieve, and how you’ll measure your progress. If you’re aiming for net zero, for example, you’ll want to define what good monthly or quarterly progress towards that goal looks like. Communicating and celebrating progress is key to keeping people on-side.

Establish your ESG data foundation. Create a clear baseline to underpin each goal, and establish an ESG system of record to document and monitor your progress. Assess and select which data you need to collect from around the business, so you can fix your current baseline and measure progress against your KPIs. This process will likely include data from areas like assets, facilities, supply chain and IT infrastructure.

Operationalize your goals. Align your organization by creating a single system of record to track progress towards your goals. Populate it with data from relevant business areas and use it to report on progress and identify where improvements are needed.



You may have done some of these processes already, so view these stages in light of what you’ve already achieved, and see what more you can do to accelerate progress towards your goals.