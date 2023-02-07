This simple example highlights several ways RPA implementations can fail:

Only one part of the process was addressed: Procure-to-pay and order-to-cash are some of the most complex processes in the modern organization, spanning multiple departments and external stakeholders, and comprising long chains of interdependent tasks. Tackling just one part of the process may bring some relief, but if there are bottlenecks elsewhere in the process, the overall improvement may be minimal or non-existent. An isolated fix to one part of the process can even create new issues or bottlenecks upstream or downstream.

Automation was applied to a bad process: This process involved paper invoices, which may have been mailed to the organization, sorted in the mailroom, passed on to the customer’s contact, and perhaps lost for a while on a messy desk before being physically passed to Accounts. Automating data extraction from those invoices has done very little to accelerate the whole P2P cycle. The whole process needed rethinking before applying any automation.

KPIs weren’t clear: The organization leaders knew there was a problem but didn’t think through what improvement they wanted to see. Rather than specifying a desired outcome and measurable KPIs, they just applied RPA as a sticking plaster to one of the more visible sources of inefficiency. By stepping back and examining the whole process, they could have pinpointed all of the inefficiencies, decided how to fix them, and calculated the ROI of each fix before acting.

Ad-hoc tool use made automation unsustainable: The bot was built by a tech-curious finance person using a low-code RPA tool. They found the software easy to use, but that knowledge departed with them when they left. Not only did this lead to the bot breaking but it was also a missed opportunity to scale the use of RPA to tackle other inefficiencies.

Ongoing governance was lacking: Because the bot was built and deployed ad-hoc rather than as part of an automation strategy, nobody (and no monitoring system) was keeping an eye on it, so nobody could predict that an update to the finance system would break it.