How can you ensure digital workers are embraced by your employees?

It’s natural to gravitate towards simple, low-touch tasks for automation. But when it comes to digital workers, don’t hesitate to consider processes that require frequent human review or interaction, such as collecting feedback from stakeholders, validating data and inputs with team members, maintaining and updating status trackers, building cross-departmental reports, or coordinating new-hire onboarding. Because digital worker technology integrates well with common communication channels (including email, Slack and chat), it has the potential to act as a highly efficient project manager as work moves from stage to stage.