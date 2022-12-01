How will digital worker technology evolve?

Today’s digital workers are designed to remember past work interactions and learn from new ones. They can work across processes and systems and interact with multiple human employees. These capabilities could accelerate the emergence of a true hybrid workforce – where humans do high-purpose work supported by digital workers. This hybrid workforce will be less about where the work gets done, and more about how it gets done.
To support human employees, digital worker technology will continue to advance capabilities, especially in the following areas:
Trust and transparency in AI decision-making.
Individual user customizations.
Out-of-the-box skills specialized to industry-specific job roles.
Compatibility with even more tools of choice.
