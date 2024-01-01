Whether researching the latest threat intelligence or expanding on the details of a high priority alert, security teams often need to search and pinpoint indicators of compromise (IOC). They need threat hunting tools that are easy to use, powerful, fast and accurate to better identify and disrupt potential threats against their organization.
With IBM QRadar Log Insights and IBM QRadar SIEM, threat hunting teams can rapidly uncover time-sensitive insights about cyber threat actors and their motivations, disrupting malicious activity and enhancing security measures against future threats.
Reveal hidden patterns and connections to investigate and remediate cyberthreats faster.
Detect, investigate and remediate threat more quickly by uncovering hidden patterns and connections.
Help your analysts hunt for potential threats in near-real time with security tools that turn disparate data sets into action.
Improve security posture with a cost-effective solution that reduces training, maintenance and deployment costs.
QRadar Log Insights helps you find threats by using the latest malicious IP addresses, URLs and malware file hashes. It applies threat intelligence to both manual investigations and automatically-created cases. QRadar Log Insights leverages Sigma Rules and uses Kestrel Threat Hunting as the AI base component. The AI model acts as a security analyst who knows exactly what to hunt for. After threat intelligence capabilities identify risky behavior or critical security threats, QRadar Log Insights aligns the security data to the MITRE ATT&CK framework, which reduces the triage process to minutes. If your system identifies a threat, it will recommend incident response actions based on industry best practices and methodologies.
With hundreds of data sources in a typical IT environment, searching for vulnerabilities or anomalies can be complicated. If you don’t know what to look for, it can take days. QRadar SIEM (security information and event management) makes searching for IOC easier by normalizing the activity from log sources and network traffic. Searching normalized activity improves results, decreases the time to search and reduces false positives. Unlike other security solutions that warehouse and index activity, QRadar device support modules (DSMs) are built with the understanding of the log source data it is ingesting. The events are parsed and normalized into a common structure. This allows for simplified queries. For example, “login failed” versus “log-in not successful”. Simple search tools such as Visual Query Build or AQL help security analysts with proactive threat hunting.
Threat detection from center to endpoint protects your organization in a number of ways.
Correlate analytics, threat intelligence and network and user behavior anomalies to help threat hunters focus on investigating and remediating the right threats.
Help your organization show evidence of security compliance and declaration of conformity with regulatory statues and internal audits.
Detect and react to ransomware and other malware quickly, before it has time to do real harm.
Accelerate insights from fast-growing log volumes with cloud-scale ingestion, fast queries and visualizations.
Use intelligent security analytics for actionable insight into the most critical threats.
Detect hidden threats on your networks before it's too late.
Respond to security incidents with confidence, consistency and collaboration.
