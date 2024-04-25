Containers versus virtual machines (VMs): What’s the difference?

In traditional virtualization, a hypervisor virtualizes physical hardware. The result is that each virtual machine contains a guest OS, a virtual copy of the hardware that the OS requires to run and an application and its associated libraries and dependencies. VMs with different operating systems can be run on the same physical server. For example, a VMware VM can run next to a Linux VM, which runs next to a Microsoft VM, etc.

Instead of virtualizing the underlying hardware, containers virtualize the operating system (typically Linux or Windows) so each individual container contains only the application and its libraries and dependencies. Containers are small, fast, and portable because, unlike a virtual machine, containers do not need to include a guest OS in every instance and can, instead, simply leverage the features and resources of the host OS.

Just like virtual machines, containers allow developers to improve CPU and memory utilization of physical machines. However, containers go even further because they also enable microservice architectures, where application components can be deployed and scaled more granularly. This is an attractive alternative to having to scale up an entire monolithic application because a single component is struggling with load.

Join Nigel Brown as he takes a closer look at how containers differ from VMs: