Depending on the IBM product you integrate with, your app might be a collection of mappings or regular expressions stored in a plain text XML file. Your app could also be a collection of simple plain text Python-based scripts that call your commercial product’s APIs and then carry out some conversion of the returned results so that it can be displayed in the IBM product. The core value lies in the two commercial products being integrated and not the free app or integration module, which is often published under an open-source license on the AppExchange. If your app is made of Python scripts, then you are technically providing the source code.