Discover key insights about the program, including how to get started, its benefits and guidelines
No, we don’t charge for software access, validation or assistance under this program.
No, but if you want to submit many versions of your app in quick succession, we will work with you to streamline the process.
No, the actual materials on the AppExchange are all free to download.
No, but you can work with IBM Partner Plus to learn more.
Contact us (IBMSecurityAlliances@wwpdl.vnet.ibm.com) and we can arrange an introductory call to explain the program and the opportunities.
No, our documentation and SDKs are considered nonconfidential.
If you submit an app, you will need to accept the click-through terms (link resides outside ibm.com).
No, that's not a requirement but you are welcome to join both our program and the general IBM Partner Plus program.
Depending on the IBM product you integrate with, your app might be a collection of mappings or regular expressions stored in a plain text XML file. Your app could also be a collection of simple plain text Python-based scripts that call your commercial product’s APIs and then carry out some conversion of the returned results so that it can be displayed in the IBM product. The core value lies in the two commercial products being integrated and not the free app or integration module, which is often published under an open-source license on the AppExchange. If your app is made of Python scripts, then you are technically providing the source code.
Yes, we can provide access to various software titles.
Yes there are a small number of boutique development companies that have expertise in IBM Security® integrations and we can provide a list of contacts.