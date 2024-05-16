zSecure Admin enables you to automate time-consuming IT security management tasks by quickly identifying, analyzing, and preventing problems in IBM RACF. You can also monitor privileged users to help ensure old accounts are properly deleted and products have been integrated appropriately. zSecure Admin integrates smoothly with zSecure Audit for end-to-end monitoring and remediation.

zSecure Admin can administer multiple systems with a single application interface. You can compare profiles, efficiently merge security rules from different databases, or rename IDs within the same database. When merging profiles from different databases, zSecure Admin performs extensive consistency checks and reports potential conflicts before generating commands, helping ease the burden of consolidation efforts ad compliance automation.

For network access control, zSecure Admin provides capabilities for reporting on actual usage of profiles and authorizations and relates that to the information defined in the current RACF database. This highlights profiles and authorizations use in production, exposes user-to-resource relationships, and identifies unused or obsolete profiles and authorizations in access control lists.