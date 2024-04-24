Gain a complete view of configuration assets in real time—identify, track and backup configuration changes with a robust z/OS® management tool
IBM® z/OS Change Tracker is a change management tool for tracking, controlling and managing changes in software, enhancing the security of the IBM z/OS operating environments.
System programmers can identify, track and recover hundreds of configuration files in real-time by using IBM z/OS Change Tracker. Mission-critical system and application software configuration data can be monitored automatically in real-time for z/OS environments. IBM z/OS Change Tracker can audit and check software configuration integrity, protect critical libraries and track changes through auditable trails and snapshots of key identified data sets.
Updates on new features and enhancements
Track and control real-time system-wide software configuration changes.
Enjoy automatic versioning of identified system control data sets.
Experience immediate rollback capabilities to undo unplanned or unsuccessful promotions.
Get real-time monitoring of changes in critical system and application software. It establishes base versions for library members and automatically generates new versions as changes occur, enhancing change management and version control.
Ensures automated member-level backups, creating stacked versions of protected resource members for enhanced data security and version management. IBM z/OS Change Tracker also offers member-level recoverability by listing stacked versions in an ISPF table. Users can view and compare versions online, and recover specific versions to resolve unwanted changes.
Restricts library changes by allowing selected groups of members to be accessed exclusively by authorized TSO IDs or a RACF group, enhancing security and access control.
Prompts users to document reasons for edits to critical members of protected resources. This feature, activated for selected resources, ensures thorough change documentation and enhances accountability.
Uses tokenization technology to detect changes in production load libraries, ensuring the availability and integrity of system and application software.
Compares multiple local or remote z/OS environments, identifying changes in data sets, members, paths and files. The report highlights differences and confirms identical configurations with RC=0 for identical environments.
Explore the various methods of change tracking and learn how to identify and back up changes, manage library modifications, compare environments and ensure system software integrity through detailed use cases and command procedures.
Learn about dataset protection on IBM z/OS, including best practices and tools for safeguarding sensitive data and ensuring security compliance on the mainframe platform.
Learn about tokenization on IBM z/OS, a method for enhancing data security by replacing sensitive information with nonsensitive tokens, ensuring privacy and regulatory compliance in enterprise environments.
Try z/OS Change Tracker by using the 90-day trial. You have 90 days from the day that the trial begins to use and evaluate the feature.
This APAR adds support for a 90-day trial license for z/OS Change Tracker.
z/OS Change Tracker is now supported as a z/OSMF plug-in. Use our graphical interface to perform tasks and monitor resources.
Explore the simple control interface of IBM z/OS Change Tracker and schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM Z representative.