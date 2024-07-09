Modernize your IBM z/OS ecosystem with IBM zCX Foundation for Red Hat OpenShift, allowing for the deployment of containerized Linux on IBM Z applications within a self-contained Red Hat OpenShift cluster. This solution enables the colocation of applications and workloads by using z/OS Qualities of Service (QoS) while providing enterprise-level container orchestration and management.

By integrating containerized Linux on IBM Z applications with z/OS, developers can extend and enhance their existing infrastructure with the agility and flexibility needed to support modern application demands.