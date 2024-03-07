IBM Z OMEGAMON AI for z/OS provides detailed monitoring and problem management capabilities for IBM Z systems. Monitor and manage components such as Workload Manager, Coupling Facility, Cross System Coupling Facility (XCF), Global Enqueue, shared DASD and USS (Unix System Services) workloads. It is designed to improve visibility, usability and performance to help manage these environments and components more efficiently and effectively.

Integrate with other products within the OMEGAMON family to deliver seamless z/OS management capabilities.