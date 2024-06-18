Home Z software Z analytics IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS Manage z/OS Connect performance with IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS 

Monitor and profile your API calls and back-end services in a modern API environment

Book a live demo

APIs are the interface between your z/OS resources and the outside world. IBM Z® IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS® enables your performance analysts to manage and optimize their mainframe API environment, and to profile the requests coming into your system for essential management reporting and resource planning.

 
Total Economic Impact of IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS

IBM enables performance analysts to manage and optimize their z/OS storage
Benefits Optimize your environment and profile requests

Seamlessly access critical information, such as significant drivers of demand, API rates and response time, service levels and more. Report and trend call rates over time by API, system, server, service, SOR or any of the other key metrics available.

 Save time and quickly resolve issues

Use thousands of out-of-the-box reports combined with a powerful, intuitive GUI, real-time comparisons and editing, and context-sensitive drill-down capabilities to maximize time spent preventing and resolving issues. Minimize downtime without the need for custom coding.

 Expedite learning and enhance domain expertise

Augment the effectiveness of staff with interactive, customizable and shareable dashboards, built-in explanations and extensive drill downs. Use AI as a force multiplier to expedite learning, promote collaboration and enhance analytical effectiveness.

What's included

IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS applies its built-in expert knowledge and artificial intelligence to automatically extract these insights and provide it in an intuitive graphical interface. This eliminates the need for time-consuming manual coding efforts, greatly enhances domain expertise and expedites learning about this new area of the z/OS infrastructure.

Business-level reporting Your business and technical management need to see their workloads in meaningful terms. IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS has over 30,000 shareable pre-built reports, custom dashboards, charts and reports to help improve communication and planning between the business and IT. 
Response time versus transaction rate Viewing the overall transaction rate and response times at once helps you narrow the problem space in case of issues, or profile your workloads for trending analysis. You can also see the response time breakdown into components such as Time Spent in System of Record (SOR). View the data as granular as you need.
API call to service mapping Many API calls invoke a single service, but that is not always the case. Drilling down visually from a specific API to the services invoked allows you to investigate changes or problems at the service or SOR level. Call volumes, response times and filters are available at any level within IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS.
API provider and API requester data APIs can provide access to mainframe resources (Provider), or allow mainframe applications to request data from off-platform (Requester). IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS makes analysis and reporting for both types intuitive. Where differences exist, such as the response time components reported, all the key metrics are provided.
System of record detail A full understanding of your API Provider applications requires a knowledge of the back-end systems invoked. With IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS, you can map services to the System of Record (SOR) Identifier and System of Record Resource to identify the region and transaction invoked by a particular service.

 

API requester detail When analyzing the API calls being made off-platform by your mainframe applications, you need to know who made the calls, the endpoint, payload information, call volumes and response times. With IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS, all this data is available, and more can be presented in tabular or chart formats to fit your needs.
Dynamic report customization Get advanced report customization capabilities for fast analysis without programming or complicated steps so you can view the relevant data you need. Intuitive customization options include report type, summarization level, filtering and interval comparisons.
Customized shared dashboards Customizable dashboards collect and display at-a-glance live views of any collection of metrics of interest to you. When shared, they promote collaboration and provide a common truth for an entire organization. You can expand any report and use drill-down capabilities for further analysis of metrics required.
AIOps through cloud delivery Advantages to adopting a cloud model include rapid implementation (no lead time to install and set up the product locally), minimal setup (only for transmitting SMF data), offloading staff resources and access to IntelliMagic consulting services to supplement local skills.
Resources Total Economic Impact of IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS

Forrester Consulting conducted a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study that expands on the benefits of IBM Intellimagic Vision for z/OS for organizations in terms of risk reduction, hardware, productivity and cost savings, and better performance management.

 Modernizing z/OS Connect performance analysis

This webinar introduces concepts to help modernize your analysis of z/OS Connect data and gain insights into managing servers, tracking API growth, and analyzing performance data.

 Understanding your API workloads driving your system resource utilization

This blog will help you to understand your systems’ z/OS Connect API activity to help you manage service levels and demand for system resources.

Take the next step

Whether you are conducting product research, need emergency services or would like to discuss how IBM products and services can help you, our experts are here to help.

 Book a live demo
More ways to explore Documentation Support Demo center IBM Z AIOps portfolio of products