Monitor and profile your API calls and back-end services in a modern API environment
APIs are the interface between your z/OS resources and the outside world. IBM Z® IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS® enables your performance analysts to manage and optimize their mainframe API environment, and to profile the requests coming into your system for essential management reporting and resource planning.
IBM enables performance analysts to manage and optimize their z/OS storage
Seamlessly access critical information, such as significant drivers of demand, API rates and response time, service levels and more. Report and trend call rates over time by API, system, server, service, SOR or any of the other key metrics available.
Use thousands of out-of-the-box reports combined with a powerful, intuitive GUI, real-time comparisons and editing, and context-sensitive drill-down capabilities to maximize time spent preventing and resolving issues. Minimize downtime without the need for custom coding.
Augment the effectiveness of staff with interactive, customizable and shareable dashboards, built-in explanations and extensive drill downs. Use AI as a force multiplier to expedite learning, promote collaboration and enhance analytical effectiveness.
IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS applies its built-in expert knowledge and artificial intelligence to automatically extract these insights and provide it in an intuitive graphical interface. This eliminates the need for time-consuming manual coding efforts, greatly enhances domain expertise and expedites learning about this new area of the z/OS infrastructure.
Forrester Consulting conducted a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study that expands on the benefits of IBM Intellimagic Vision for z/OS for organizations in terms of risk reduction, hardware, productivity and cost savings, and better performance management.
