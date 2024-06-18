Business-level reporting Your business and technical management need to see their workloads in meaningful terms. IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS has over 30,000 shareable pre-built reports, custom dashboards, charts and reports to help improve communication and planning between the business and IT.

Response time versus transaction rate Viewing the overall transaction rate and response times at once helps you narrow the problem space in case of issues, or profile your workloads for trending analysis. You can also see the response time breakdown into components such as Time Spent in System of Record (SOR). View the data as granular as you need.

API call to service mapping Many API calls invoke a single service, but that is not always the case. Drilling down visually from a specific API to the services invoked allows you to investigate changes or problems at the service or SOR level. Call volumes, response times and filters are available at any level within IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS.

API provider and API requester data APIs can provide access to mainframe resources (Provider), or allow mainframe applications to request data from off-platform (Requester). IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS makes analysis and reporting for both types intuitive. Where differences exist, such as the response time components reported, all the key metrics are provided.