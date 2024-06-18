Report at a business level Business and technical management alike need to see their workloads in meaningful terms, and a picture is worth a thousand words. Share charts and dashboards of CPU consumption and transaction rates of different WebSphere application workloads over time to facilitate communication and planning between business and IT.

Transaction rates by cell Understanding typical behavior for your applications helps you recognize when changes occur that might lead to problems. Profiling your workloads over time helps you determine whether the changes are typical trends over multiple days, weeks or months.

Transaction rates by cluster Navigate from an overall view down to granular details with single-click, drill-down capabilities. This chart is a predefined report showing the same overall transaction rate that is broken down by Cluster. Pre-defined charts are available to view down to Node, Server, Servant, Transaction Class, Request Type or URI levels of granularity.

Response time versus transaction rate Viewing the overall transaction rate and response times in the same view lets you narrow the problem space in case of issues, or profile your workloads for trending analysis. You can also see the response time breakdown into components such as Time to Dispatch delay in the yellow spikes. View the data as granularly as you need.