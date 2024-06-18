Home Z software Z analytics IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS Manage WebSphere performance with IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS 

IBM Z® IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS® enables performance analysts to manage and optimize their WebSphere Application Server environment more effectively and efficiently. Prevent risks, save time and optimally configure your environment.

 
Benefits Proactively analyze and prevent risks

Access built-in health insights that rate hundreds of critical metrics to proactively identify risks to your application health and performance. AI-derived anomaly detection highlights statistically significant changes, accelerating problem-solving.

 Save time and quickly resolve issues

Use thousands of out-of-the-box reports combined with a powerful, intuitive GUI, real-time comparisons and editing, and context-sensitive drill-down capabilities to maximize time spent preventing and resolving issues. Minimize downtime without the need for custom coding.

 Expedite learning and enhance domain expertise

Augment the effectiveness of staff with interactive, customizable and shareable dashboards, built-in explanations and extensive drill downs. Use AI as a force multiplier to expedite learning, promote collaboration and enhance analytical effectiveness.

IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS supports the WebSphere Application Server for z/OS transaction logging records (SMF 120 subtype 9), so you can track transaction response time and resource consumption. These records provide detailed transaction-level metrics on where the work runs and the nature of the work, including processor consumption, transferred bytes and response times.

Report at a business level Business and technical management alike need to see their workloads in meaningful terms, and a picture is worth a thousand words. Share charts and dashboards of CPU consumption and transaction rates of different WebSphere application workloads over time to facilitate communication and planning between business and IT.
Transaction rates by cell Understanding typical behavior for your applications helps you recognize when changes occur that might lead to problems. Profiling your workloads over time helps you determine whether the changes are typical trends over multiple days, weeks or months.
Transaction rates by cluster Navigate from an overall view down to granular details with single-click, drill-down capabilities. This chart is a predefined report showing the same overall transaction rate that is broken down by Cluster. Pre-defined charts are available to view down to Node, Server, Servant, Transaction Class, Request Type or URI levels of granularity.
Response time versus transaction rate Viewing the overall transaction rate and response times in the same view lets you narrow the problem space in case of issues, or profile your workloads for trending analysis. You can also see the response time breakdown into components such as Time to Dispatch delay in the yellow spikes. View the data as granularly as you need.
Response time and transaction rate for a specific URI When problems with an application occur, you need data specific to that application to help troubleshoot the issue. In WebSphere, that means data at the URI level. This chart shows a specific URI experiencing most of the Time to Dispatch delay, due to several “clicks” to drill down from the overall WebSphere environment data.

 

CPU and zIIP usage Viewing the general-purpose CPU time and zIIP time for a specific cell provides valuable insights for resource optimization efforts and problem analysis, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing system performance. You also see any time spent on a CP that was zIIP eligible. View the data as granularly as you need.
Comparison by date Understand the impact of planned and unplanned changes with a built-in, intuitive compare function. This example shows MBs of data that is sent or received for each cell, comparing one day to another. If you made an application change and expected less data transmission for the D4 cell, you can verify and quantify the benefit or investigate it.
Transaction overview Switch from chart views to tabular views and digest data in ways more relevant to your immediate task at hand. This predefined, customizable report with key transaction metrics by transaction class shows the key metrics of CPU time, transaction rates and response times, with more details.
AIOps through cloud delivery Advantages to adopting a cloud model include rapid implementation (no lead time to install and set up the product locally), minimal setup (only for transmitting SMF data), offloading staff resources and access to IntelliMagic consulting services to supplement local skills.
Resources IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS

IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS uses detailed z/OS expert knowledge to automatically generate hundreds of insights and dramatically improve visibility into z/OS infrastructure operations.

 Total Economic Impact of IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS

Forrester Consulting conducted a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study that expands on the benefits of IBM Z Intellimagic Vision for z/OS for organizations in terms of risk reduction, hardware, productivity and cost savings, and better performance management.

 Troubleshoot high CPU and zIIP utilization in WebSphere Application Server

This video demonstrates analyzing WebSphere® processor usage, identifying high CPU utilization and optimizing zIIP offload. Explore predefined reports, drill downs and features for efficient analysis and sharing.

 Monitor WebSphere transactions

Learn to troubleshoot WebSphere Application Server (WAS) transaction issues with SMF 120 subtype 9 records. Track workload patterns, perform capacity planning and isolate issues with predefined reports and drill-down capabilities.

 Monitor WebSphere data volumes

This video introduces the topic of transaction reporting based on the SMF 120 subtype 9 record, specifically in terms of data volume per request/response.

 Getting to know your WebSphere for z/OS workload

See how to extract insights from the SMF 115 and SMF 116 record types and optimize configurations.
