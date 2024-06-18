Monitor WebSphere Application Server (WAS) performance and availability with IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS
IBM Z® IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS® enables performance analysts to manage and optimize their WebSphere Application Server environment more effectively and efficiently. Prevent risks, save time and optimally configure your environment.
Access built-in health insights that rate hundreds of critical metrics to proactively identify risks to your application health and performance. AI-derived anomaly detection highlights statistically significant changes, accelerating problem-solving.
Use thousands of out-of-the-box reports combined with a powerful, intuitive GUI, real-time comparisons and editing, and context-sensitive drill-down capabilities to maximize time spent preventing and resolving issues. Minimize downtime without the need for custom coding.
Augment the effectiveness of staff with interactive, customizable and shareable dashboards, built-in explanations and extensive drill downs. Use AI as a force multiplier to expedite learning, promote collaboration and enhance analytical effectiveness.
IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS supports the WebSphere Application Server for z/OS transaction logging records (SMF 120 subtype 9), so you can track transaction response time and resource consumption. These records provide detailed transaction-level metrics on where the work runs and the nature of the work, including processor consumption, transferred bytes and response times.
IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS uses detailed z/OS expert knowledge to automatically generate hundreds of insights and dramatically improve visibility into z/OS infrastructure operations.
Forrester Consulting conducted a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study that expands on the benefits of IBM Z Intellimagic Vision for z/OS for organizations in terms of risk reduction, hardware, productivity and cost savings, and better performance management.
This video demonstrates analyzing WebSphere® processor usage, identifying high CPU utilization and optimizing zIIP offload. Explore predefined reports, drill downs and features for efficient analysis and sharing.
Learn to troubleshoot WebSphere Application Server (WAS) transaction issues with SMF 120 subtype 9 records. Track workload patterns, perform capacity planning and isolate issues with predefined reports and drill-down capabilities.
This video introduces the topic of transaction reporting based on the SMF 120 subtype 9 record, specifically in terms of data volume per request/response.
See how to extract insights from the SMF 115 and SMF 116 record types and optimize configurations.