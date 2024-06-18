Monitor Virtual Tape performance and availability with IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS
IBM Z® IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS® enables performance analysts to manage and optimize their z/OS Virtual Tape environments more effectively and efficiently. Prevent risks, save time and optimally configure your environment.
IBM enables performance analysts to manage and optimize their z/OS storage
Access built-in health insights that rate hundreds of critical metrics to proactively identify risks to your application health and performance. AI-derived anomaly detection highlights statistically significant changes, accelerating problem-solving.
Use thousands of out-of-the-box reports combined with a powerful, intuitive GUI plus real-time comparisons and editing. Let context-sensitive drill-down capabilities help you to maximize time spent preventing and resolving issues. Minimize downtime without the need for custom coding.
Augment the effectiveness of staff with interactive, customizable and shareable dashboards, built-in explanations and extensive drill downs. Use AI as a force multiplier to expedite learning, promote collaboration and enhance analytical effectiveness.
IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS supports native and virtual z/OS attached tape from many different vendors:
All major tape management software catalogs are supported: CA1, RMM, TLMS, Control-T and Zara.
The Virtual Tape library statistics are supported for all models of the IBM TS7700 family using BVIR activity records and for Oracle StorageTek Virtual Tape. For EMC DLm and IBM VTF Mainframe support for the native SMF data is available.
IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS uses detailed z/OS expert knowledge to automatically generate hundreds of insights and dramatically improve visibility into z/OS infrastructure operations.
See how the characterization of a problem is flagged for a TS7700 (CPU utilization) and the link to then discover the host activity present when the worst of the incident occurred.
Forrester Consulting conducted a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study that expands on the benefits of IBM Z Intellimagic Vision for z/OS for organizations in terms of risk reduction, hardware, productivity and cost savings, and better performance management.
Learn how to automatically compare the hardware views (via BVIR data) with the workload metrics to get insight into how the gridded hardware is handling the work and replication between boxes.
Watch this webinar if you’ve ever experienced frustrating performance issues or want to ensure that your TS7700 environment is optimized per best practices.
Discover best practices for z/OS Virtual Tape infrastructure in this webinar. Learn automated risk identification, rapid issue resolution and optimization techniques through demonstrations.