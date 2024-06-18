Home Z software Z analytics IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS Manage z/OS Virtual Tape performance with IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS

Monitor Virtual Tape performance and availability with IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS

IBM Z® IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS® enables performance analysts to manage and optimize their z/OS Virtual Tape environments more effectively and efficiently. Prevent risks, save time and optimally configure your environment.

 
IBM enables performance analysts to manage and optimize their z/OS storage
Benefits Proactively analyze and prevent risks

Access built-in health insights that rate hundreds of critical metrics to proactively identify risks to your application health and performance. AI-derived anomaly detection highlights statistically significant changes, accelerating problem-solving.

 Save time and quickly resolve issues

Use thousands of out-of-the-box reports combined with a powerful, intuitive GUI plus real-time comparisons and editing. Let context-sensitive drill-down capabilities help you to maximize time spent preventing and resolving issues. Minimize downtime without the need for custom coding.

 Expedite learning and enhance domain expertise

Augment the effectiveness of staff with interactive, customizable and shareable dashboards, built-in explanations and extensive drill downs. Use AI as a force multiplier to expedite learning, promote collaboration and enhance analytical effectiveness.

What's included

IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS supports native and virtual z/OS attached tape from many different vendors:

  • IBM TS7770, IBM TS7760, IBM TS7740, IBM TS7720
  • EMC DLm
  • Oracle StorageTek VSM
  • IBM VTF Mainframe
  • Oracle StorageTek Physical Tape Solutions
  • Luminex Mainframe Virtual Tape Solutions

All major tape management software catalogs are supported: CA1, RMM, TLMS, Control-T and Zara.

The Virtual Tape library statistics are supported for all models of the IBM TS7700 family using BVIR activity records and for Oracle StorageTek Virtual Tape. For EMC DLm and IBM VTF Mainframe support for the native SMF data is available.

Monitor all cache flows in a TS7700 cluster Cache bandwidth in a TS7700 is one of the most important keys for performance. If the cache bandwidth is exhausted, that may impact job runtimes and the RPO for disaster recovery locations. IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS provides insights into which activities are consuming this resource over time.
Recovery point objective monitoring – replication backlog Many customers have a third data center in a remote location today. Due to performance reasons the data in this location is usually not synchronously replicated, so it’s essential to understand how much data is not replicated at a certain point in time, as in this example.
RPO monitoring – average deferred queue age The second question that the customer worries about is how many minutes or hours the replication of the data is behind data creation. IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS answers this question as well. The waiting time until the copies are processed is too long. This triggers an exception warning for investigation.
Controlling the limits In an IBM TS7700 license for cache enablement, host throughput increments and premigration queue length exist. To understand if these limits are reached, different metrics need to be monitored. This example shows the migration backlog that shows how much data is waiting in the premigration queue and can trigger throttling.
Host view of tape usage IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS provides a customizable ability to see the most common applications “out of the box.” The virtual tape information provides information from the hardware view. The host view shows the number of mounts, read or write throughput, compression and much more.
AIOps through cloud delivery Advantages to adopting a cloud model include rapid implementation (no lead time to install and set up the product locally), minimal setup (only for transmitting SMF data), offloading staff resources and access to IntelliMagic consulting services to supplement local skills.
IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS uses detailed z/OS expert knowledge to automatically generate hundreds of insights and dramatically improve visibility into z/OS infrastructure operations.

 z/OS Virtual Tape bridge from physical to logical activity

See how the characterization of a problem is flagged for a TS7700 (CPU utilization) and the link to then discover the host activity present when the worst of the incident occurred.

Forrester Consulting conducted a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study that expands on the benefits of IBM Z Intellimagic Vision for z/OS for organizations in terms of risk reduction, hardware, productivity and cost savings, and better performance management.

 TS7700 Performance analysis

Learn how to automatically compare the hardware views (via BVIR data) with the workload metrics to get insight into how the gridded hardware is handling the work and replication between boxes.

How to make the best of IBM’s TS7700 Virtual Tape solution

Watch this webinar if you’ve ever experienced frustrating performance issues or want to ensure that your TS7700 environment is optimized per best practices.

z/OS Virtual Tape infrastructure availability monitoring

Discover best practices for z/OS Virtual Tape infrastructure in this webinar. Learn automated risk identification, rapid issue resolution and optimization techniques through demonstrations.
Whether you are conducting product research, need emergency services or would like to discuss how IBM products and services can help you, our experts are here to help.

