Home Z software Z analytics IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS Manage TCP/IP Network with IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS

Monitor IBM z/OS encryption readiness technology and traffic patterns with IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS

Book a live demo

TCP/IP is the core of communication for z/OS® mainframes, both for traffic in and out of the mainframe and internally among z/OS images and processor complexes. Proactively manage security risks and failures before they impact users.

 
Total Economic Impact of IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS

IBM enables performance analysts to manage and optimize their z/OS storage
Benefits Proactively mitigate security risks

Use advanced AI-based insights and analysis to proactively detect and mitigate unknown z/OS IP traffic encryption security risks.

 Improve network configuration and health

Use thousands of out-of-the-box reports combined with a powerful, intuitive GUI, real-time comparisons and editing, and context-sensitive drill down capabilities to maximize time spent preventing and resolving issues. Minimize downtime without the need for custom coding.

 Expedite learning and enhance domain expertise

Augment the effectiveness of staff with interactive, customizable and shareable dashboards, built-in explanations and extensive drill downs. Use AI as a force multiplier to expedite learning, promote collaboration and enhance analytical effectiveness.

What's included

IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS enhances analysis by translating over 600 raw codes from zERT records into readable text for cipher suite, encryption algorithms and message authentication types.

Monitor OSA channels and HiperSockets Get insight into physical interfaces, including OSA channels and HiperSockets that are used for communication between LPARs. While the increased usage in this example isn’t a problem for availability (green), the change observed may need further investigation and may be related to unnecessary increases elsewhere in the infrastructure.
Improve network configuration and health Duplicate ACKs may indicate data center or external network configuration improvement opportunities. This is one of many metrics that are automatically rated and tracked to provide quick insights into mainframe network health.
DevOps enablement Seemingly unrelated metrics can be assembled and shared in one view for performance, network, storage, MQ, CICS, and Db2, enabling collaboration. This example incorporates type 30 address space consumption, TCP/IP traffic rates and traffic by encryption cipher type. Visibility into client and server IP address is also available.
Easily identify unprotected (cryptographically) traffic Top-level views (by sysplex or by traffic class) give immediate visibility into the amount of network traffic that uses each protocol and identify traffic that is not cryptographically protected. You can drill down by many criteria to focus your analysis and determine the source or target of the traffic.
Categorize “traffic classes” based on IP address ranges Navigate easily to your chosen subset of network traffic (for example, by traffic class or IP address), and get visibility into data specific to the selected protocol. This example includes the encryption algorithms that are being used, cryptographic key lengths, and other attributes of the cryptographic protection.

  

Average CP core usage for crypto functions Since the CPU required for encryption can be significant and can vary widely between various encryption types, visibility into the CPU is vital. Before and after analysis of implementation changes enables correlation between the encryption and the business cost (in terms of CPU).
Intuitive visibility into SMF data In contrast to approaches requiring coding programs or mastering tools that are siloed by technology to access various types of SMF data, this intuitive user interface eliminates data mining efforts and frees staff to focus on high-value analysis. It also boosts learning, promotes collaboration and enhances analytical effectiveness.
Context-sensitive drill downs Context-sensitive drill downs help you identify alternative analytical paths based on the data that is displayed and to investigate each hypothesis with a few clicks, reducing time lost on exploring “dead-end” paths. The ability to focus analysis on the wanted data subset is valuable when dealing with massive SMF data volumes.
Accelerated root cause analysis Highly flexible drill-down capabilities of IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS enable data to be viewed at the processor, system, card or address space level and specific migration activity. Built-in conditional filters can be customized for a set of reports on a focused dashboard.
AIOps by way of cloud delivery Advantages to adopting a cloud model include rapid implementation (no lead time to install and set up the product locally), minimal setup (only for transmitting SMF data), offloading staff resources and access to IntelliMagic consulting services to supplement local skills.
Resources IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS

IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS uses detailed z/OS expert knowledge to automatically generate hundreds of insights and dramatically improve visibility into z/OS infrastructure operations.

 How to use IBM’s zERT to identify unencrypted connections

Unlock network security insights with zERT data in IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS. Identify unencrypted traffic and assess encryption levels with ease.

 Total Economic Impact of IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS

Forrester Consulting conducted a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study that expands on the benefits of IBM Z Intellimagic Vision for z/OS for organizations in terms of risk reduction, hardware, productivity and cost savings, and better performance management.

 zERT: Breakthrough in visibility for managing network traffic

Get a great introduction to zERT and ways to increase the benefit you can derive from this data.

 Value of and visibility into zERT network encryption data

View this session to learn more about the value provided by this new zERT data, and to gain the visibility your security team needs to derive great value from this data.

Using zERT and other SMF data to manage and optimize network encryption

Discover z/OS Encryption Readiness Technology (zERT) in this webinar. Learn how it enhances network security by providing visibility into encryption status, aiding in compliance and optimizing CPU usage.

Take the next step

Whether you are conducting product research, need emergency services or would like to discuss how IBM products and services can help you, our experts are here to help.

 Book a live demo
More ways to explore Documentation Support Demo center IBM Z AIOps portfolio of products