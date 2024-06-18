Monitor IBM z/OS encryption readiness technology and traffic patterns with IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS
TCP/IP is the core of communication for z/OS® mainframes, both for traffic in and out of the mainframe and internally among z/OS images and processor complexes. Proactively manage security risks and failures before they impact users.
IBM enables performance analysts to manage and optimize their z/OS storage
Use advanced AI-based insights and analysis to proactively detect and mitigate unknown z/OS IP traffic encryption security risks.
Use thousands of out-of-the-box reports combined with a powerful, intuitive GUI, real-time comparisons and editing, and context-sensitive drill down capabilities to maximize time spent preventing and resolving issues. Minimize downtime without the need for custom coding.
Augment the effectiveness of staff with interactive, customizable and shareable dashboards, built-in explanations and extensive drill downs. Use AI as a force multiplier to expedite learning, promote collaboration and enhance analytical effectiveness.
IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS enhances analysis by translating over 600 raw codes from zERT records into readable text for cipher suite, encryption algorithms and message authentication types.
IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS uses detailed z/OS expert knowledge to automatically generate hundreds of insights and dramatically improve visibility into z/OS infrastructure operations.
Unlock network security insights with zERT data in IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS. Identify unencrypted traffic and assess encryption levels with ease.
Forrester Consulting conducted a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study that expands on the benefits of IBM Z Intellimagic Vision for z/OS for organizations in terms of risk reduction, hardware, productivity and cost savings, and better performance management.
Get a great introduction to zERT and ways to increase the benefit you can derive from this data.
View this session to learn more about the value provided by this new zERT data, and to gain the visibility your security team needs to derive great value from this data.
Discover z/OS Encryption Readiness Technology (zERT) in this webinar. Learn how it enhances network security by providing visibility into encryption status, aiding in compliance and optimizing CPU usage.