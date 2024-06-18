Home Z software Z analytics IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS Manage z/OS systems performance with IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS

Use IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS to optimize z/OS systems performance management

Book a live demo

Optimize z/OS® systems performance management by using AI-driven analytics to proactively monitor and manage your z/OS environment. Prevent disruptions, reduce costs and preserve the reliability and availability that mainframes are known for.

 
Total Economic Impact of IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS

IBM enables performance analysts to manage and optimize their z/OS storage
Benefits Proactively analyze and prevent risks

Access built-in health insights that rate hundreds of critical metrics to proactively identify risks to your application health and performance. AI-derived anomaly detection highlights statistically significant changes, accelerating problem-solving.

 Save time and quickly resolve issues

Use thousands of out-of-the-box reports combined with a powerful, intuitive GUI plus real-time comparisons and editing. Let context-sensitive drill-down capabilities help you to maximize time spent preventing and resolving issues. Minimize downtime without the need for custom coding.

 Expedite learning and enhance domain expertise

Augment the effectiveness of staff with interactive, customizable and shareable dashboards, built-in explanations and extensive drill downs. Use AI as a force multiplier to expedite learning, promote collaboration and enhance analytical effectiveness.

What's included

IBM Z® IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS® enhances the RMF/SMF data and applies its built-in knowledge to understand how the z/OS architecture handles your workloads. This helps you tune z/OS to improve performance and protect availability. You can also use it to tune your processor configuration to increase the MIPS you get from your mainframe hardware.

Health insights with explainable artificial intelligence Prevent risks to availability and performance with built-in artificial intelligence assessing over 700 key z/OS metrics and by using thresholds from expert domain knowledge. 
Compare LPAR and FICON topology time intervals z/OS topologies (FICON and LPAR) are complex and difficult to visualize. Traditional viewing methods involved manual printing. IntelliMagic Vision's interactive LPAR and FICON topology viewers allows analysts to interact with, concentrate on and compare time intervals to spot costly errors and changes.
Context sensitive drill downs Context-sensitive drill downs enable analysts to identify alternative analytical paths based on the data that is displayed and to quickly investigate each hypothesis, saving time lost on exploring “dead-end” paths. The ability to focus on a wanted subset of data is especially valuable when dealing with massive SMF data volumes.
Intuitive visibility into SMF data Instead of using coding programs or mastering tooling that is siloed by technology to access various types of SMF data, a common, intuitive user interface eliminates data mining and frees staff to focus on high-value analysis. This single interface that is used across the entire platform improves learning, collaboration and analytical efficiency.

 

Dynamic report customization Advanced report customization capabilities facilitate quick analysis without requiring programming or complicated steps. Intuitive customization options include report type, summarization level, filtering and interval comparisons.
Advanced z/OS anomaly detection and statistical analysis Significant changes in key metrics are highlighted in change detection views, showing variations with more or less than 2 standard deviations between the current day and 30 days prior. Get early alerts to changes that may have a sustained impact, such as this example of increased CPU.
Customized shared dashboards Customizable dashboards collect and display at-a-glance live views of any collection of metrics of interest to you. When shared, they promote collaboration and provide a common truth for an entire organization. Expand any report and use drill down capabilities to pursue further analysis of metrics they find of interest.
AIOps via cloud delivery Advantages to adopting a cloud model include rapid implementation (no lead time to install and setup the product locally), minimal setup (only for transmitting SMF data), offloading staff resources and access to IntelliMagic consulting services to supplement local skills.
Resources IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS

IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS uses detailed z/OS expert knowledge to automatically generate hundreds of insights and dramatically improve visibility into z/OS infrastructure operations.

 Performance management for z/OS systems

Discover proactive z/OS systems performance management with IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS. Use AI-driven analysis to identify risks and optimize system availability.

 Reporting on coupling facility health and performance

Learn how to effectively monitor the coupling facilities in your environment and automatically highlight any developing problems.

 Total Economic Impact of IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS

Forrester Consulting conducted a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study that expands on the benefits of IBM Z Intellimagic Vision for z/OS for organizations in terms of risk reduction, hardware, productivity and cost savings, and better performance management.

 Imagine how much you can learn from SMF data

Gain a vision for how rapidly you might use easy visibility into RMF and SMF data to expand your understanding of how the z/OS ecosystem operates.

How long is too long? Multi-period service classes

Learn about the complexity of duration measurements in this webinar. Explore weighted service units, fixed variables in z/OS 2.5, and the importance of checking durations post-upgrade. Discover the power and risks of multiple periods in performance analysis.

Take the next step

Whether you are conducting product research, need emergency services or would like to discuss how IBM products and services can help you, our experts are here to help.

 Book a live demo
More ways to explore Documentation Support Demo center IBM Z AIOps portfolio of products