Data sheet IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS uses detailed z/OS expert knowledge to automatically generate hundreds of insights and dramatically improve visibility into z/OS infrastructure operations.

Video Performance management for z/OS systems Discover proactive z/OS systems performance management with IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS. Use AI-driven analysis to identify risks and optimize system availability.

White paper Reporting on coupling facility health and performance Learn how to effectively monitor the coupling facilities in your environment and automatically highlight any developing problems.

Forrester study Total Economic Impact of IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS Forrester Consulting conducted a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study that expands on the benefits of IBM Z Intellimagic Vision for z/OS for organizations in terms of risk reduction, hardware, productivity and cost savings, and better performance management.

Webinar Imagine how much you can learn from SMF data Gain a vision for how rapidly you might use easy visibility into RMF and SMF data to expand your understanding of how the z/OS ecosystem operates.