Use IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS to optimize z/OS systems performance management
Optimize z/OS® systems performance management by using AI-driven analytics to proactively monitor and manage your z/OS environment. Prevent disruptions, reduce costs and preserve the reliability and availability that mainframes are known for.
IBM enables performance analysts to manage and optimize their z/OS storage
Access built-in health insights that rate hundreds of critical metrics to proactively identify risks to your application health and performance. AI-derived anomaly detection highlights statistically significant changes, accelerating problem-solving.
Use thousands of out-of-the-box reports combined with a powerful, intuitive GUI plus real-time comparisons and editing. Let context-sensitive drill-down capabilities help you to maximize time spent preventing and resolving issues. Minimize downtime without the need for custom coding.
Augment the effectiveness of staff with interactive, customizable and shareable dashboards, built-in explanations and extensive drill downs. Use AI as a force multiplier to expedite learning, promote collaboration and enhance analytical effectiveness.
IBM Z® IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS® enhances the RMF/SMF data and applies its built-in knowledge to understand how the z/OS architecture handles your workloads. This helps you tune z/OS to improve performance and protect availability. You can also use it to tune your processor configuration to increase the MIPS you get from your mainframe hardware.
IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS uses detailed z/OS expert knowledge to automatically generate hundreds of insights and dramatically improve visibility into z/OS infrastructure operations.
Discover proactive z/OS systems performance management with IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS. Use AI-driven analysis to identify risks and optimize system availability.
Learn how to effectively monitor the coupling facilities in your environment and automatically highlight any developing problems.
Forrester Consulting conducted a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study that expands on the benefits of IBM Z Intellimagic Vision for z/OS for organizations in terms of risk reduction, hardware, productivity and cost savings, and better performance management.
Gain a vision for how rapidly you might use easy visibility into RMF and SMF data to expand your understanding of how the z/OS ecosystem operates.
Learn about the complexity of duration measurements in this webinar. Explore weighted service units, fixed variables in z/OS 2.5, and the importance of checking durations post-upgrade. Discover the power and risks of multiple periods in performance analysis.