IBM Z® IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS® uses detailed z/OS expert knowledge to automatically generate hundreds of insights and dramatically improve visibility into z/OS infrastructure operations.

 CICS statistics: assessing CICS transaction and enqueue health

Automated assessments of key CICS statistics transaction and enqueue metrics facilitate proactive analysis and prevention of outages by identifying areas that may warrant investigation.

 CICS transactions: Transaction response time analysis

This video showcases how dynamic navigation enables the rapid identification of the limited subset (in this case, 4 out of 100) of timing buckets that are pertinent to a specific transaction.

 CICS statistics: assessing CICS storage health

Automated assessments of key CICS statistics storage metrics facilitate proactive analysis and prevention of outages by identifying areas that may warrant investigation.

 How to optimize your CICS statistics health and performance

CICS reporting by IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS provides insights into key health metrics, summarized by CICS group, with drill downs into individual CICS regions.

Learn by exploring CICS transaction and statistics data

Learn to detect risks in CICS availability and performance, analyze transaction data and explore detailed CICS metrics.

Db2 IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS

 They’re not just for buffer pools – learning from SMF

Discover key insights Db2® statistics data can provide for performance management other than tuning buffer pools.

Improve availability and decrease performance costs with asynchronous Db2 lock structure duplexing

In this Cheryl Watson Tuning Letter reprint, Todd Havekost and Frank Kyne detail the unexpected performance benefits gained after one site implemented asynchronous duplexing.

 Imagine how much you can learn by exploring Db2 statistics data

This session suggests capabilities to keep in mind as you seek to modernize how you access and analyze your Db2 SMF data, both to promote rapid learning as well as boost the value you derive from your data.

 Imagine how much you can learn by exploring Db2 accounting data

This webinar reveals insights from Db2 SMF data, including work profiles, visibility through correlation IDs, workload management with authorization IDs, and integrating Db2 data with other types like CICS transactions (SMF 110.1).

 Implementing asynchronous duplexing in a production Db2 lock structure user experience

In this webinar, you can delve into the performance impacts of implementing asynchronous duplexing for the Db2 lock structure in a high-volume Db2 data sharing environment.

Disk & Replication IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS

 Troubleshooting global mirror RPO spikes

See how IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS can be used to provide visibility to the status of Global Mirror replication in a globally disbursed parallel sysplex environment.

 How can I tell if my back-end drives are overloaded?

This case study shows how IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS may be used to easily find the root cause of a z/OS performance issue that is related to overloaded back-end drives.

 High Connect Time for z/OS disk

Discover how IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS helps address performance issues that are caused by software changes. It efficiently identifies and corrects a sudden increase in connection time, attributed to a new SQL query.

 The All-Flash data center – how come my I/O response isn’t twice as fast?

Discover flash technology in IT. Despite its promise of speed, many data centers don't experience significant changes in response times. Learn about its potential impact on your data center's performance.

 zHyperLink read performance and lessons learned

Watch Joe Hyde as he shares recent Db2 production data, which highlights the speed of zHyperLink read I/Os and other lessons learned.
MQ IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS

 Sample MQ statistics and accounting dashboards

View dashboard analysis for system performance, revealing correlations between metrics such as CPU usage, batch work, buffer pool performance and more.

 MQ accounting and learning from SMF

Discover the types of insights that are available through SMF data with a focus on the SMF 116 MQ accounting data.

 Boost the value that you derive from MQ SMF data through a modernized approach

Explore modernizing MQ SMF data analysis for improved insights. Discover intuitive interfaces and dynamic drill downs into MQ statistics and accounting data, enhancing problem-solving with rated health assessments and interactive analysis.

 Imagine how much you can learn by exploring MQ statistics and accounting data

See how to extract insights from the SMF 115 and SMF 116 record types and optimize configurations.

 Comprehensive guide to understanding MQ SMF 115 statistics data

Discover the types of insights that are available through SMF data with a focus on the SMF 115 MQ statistics data.
Systems IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS

 Performance management for z/OS systems

Discover proactive z/OS systems performance management with IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS. Use AI-driven analysis to identify risks and optimize system availability.

 Reporting on coupling facility health and performance

Learn how to effectively monitor the coupling facilities in your environment and automatically highlight any developing problems.

 Managing z/OS Workload Manager (WLM) goals and performance

Discover how to use a modernized approach to better manage z/OS workload manager goals and performance and ensure that your service levels are being met.

 Imagine how much you can learn from SMF data

Gain a vision for how rapidly you might use easy visibility into RMF and SMF data to expand your understanding of how the z/OS ecosystem operates.

How long is too long? Multi-period service classes

Learn about the complexity of duration measurements in this webinar. Explore weighted service units, fixed variables in z/OS 2.5, and the importance of checking durations post-upgrade. Discover the power and risks of multiple periods in performance analysis.

TCP/IP & zERT IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS

 How to use IBM’s zERT to identify unencrypted connections

Unlock network security insights with zERT data in IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS. Identify unencrypted traffic and assess encryption levels with ease.

 Intelligent analysis of TCP/IP z/OS encryption readiness technology summary data

TCP/IP’s z/OS Encryption Readiness Technology (zERT) feature provides a single source of data to determine which traffic to and from your site is cryptographically protected by protocols like TLS, SSH and IPsec, and which is not protected.

 zERT: Breakthrough in visibility for managing network traffic

Get a great introduction to zERT and ways to increase the benefit you can derive from this data.

 Value of and visibility into zERT network encryption data

View this session to learn more about the value provided by this new zERT data, and to gain the visibility your security team needs to derive great value from this data.

Using zERT and other SMF data to manage and optimize network encryption

Discover z/OS Encryption Readiness Technology (zERT) in this webinar. Learn how it enhances network security by providing visibility into encryption status, aiding in compliance and optimizing CPU usage.

Virtual Tape IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS

 z/OS Virtual Tape bridge from physical to logical activity

See how the characterization of a problem is flagged for a TS7700 (CPU utilization) and the link to then discover the host activity present when the worst of the incident occurred.

Who’s using up all my tapes?

Watch this video to see the categorization of the tape library into application usage (volume groups). Next you can view the detailed records of the present usage of tape for that application.

 TS7700 performance analysis

Learn how to automatically compare the hardware views (via BVIR data) with the workload metrics to get insight into how the gridded hardware is handling the work and replication between boxes.

How to make the best of IBM’s TS7700 Virtual Tape solution

Watch this webinar if you’ve ever experienced frustrating performance issues or want to ensure that your TS7700 environment is optimized per best practices.

z/OS Virtual Tape infrastructure availability monitoring

Discover best practices for z/OS virtual tape infrastructure in this webinar. Learn automated risk identification, rapid issue resolution and optimization techniques through demonstrations.
WebSphere IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS

 Troubleshoot high CPU and zIIP utilization in WebSphere application server

This video demonstrates analyzing WebSphere processor usage, identifying high CPU utilization and optimizing zIIP offload. Explore predefined reports, drill downs and features for efficient analysis and sharing.

 Monitor WebSphere transactions

Learn to troubleshoot WebSphere Application Server (WAS) transaction issues with SMF 120 subtype 9 records. Track workload patterns, perform capacity planning and isolate issues with predefined reports and drill-down capabilities.

 Monitor WebSphere data volumes

This video introduces the topic of transaction reporting based on the SMF 120 subtype 9 record, specifically in terms of data volume per request/response.

 Getting to know your WebSphere for z/OS workload

See how to extract insights from the SMF 115 and SMF 116 record types and optimize configurations.
z/OS Connect IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS

 Modernizing z/OS Connect performance analysis

This webinar introduces concepts to help modernize your analysis of z/OS Connect data and gain insights into managing servers, tracking API growth, and analyzing performance data.

 Understanding your API workloads driving your system resource utilization

This blog will help you to understand your systems’ z/OS Connect API activity to help you manage service levels and demand for system resources.

