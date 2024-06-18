Home Z software Z analytics IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS Manage MQ performance for z/OS with IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS

Manage MQ queue managers and activity with IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS

IBM Z® IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS® enables performance analysts to manage and optimize their z/OS MQ configurations and activity more effectively and efficiently, and proactively assess the health of their queue managers.

 
Benefits Proactively analyze and prevent risks

Access built-in health insights that rate hundreds of critical metrics to proactively identify risks to your application health and performance. AI-derived anomaly detection highlights statistically significant changes, accelerating problem-solving.

 Save time and quickly resolve issues

Use thousands of out-of-the-box reports combined with a powerful, intuitive GUI, real-time comparisons and editing, and context-sensitive drill-down capabilities to maximize time spent preventing and resolving issues. Minimize downtime without the need for custom coding.

 Expedite learning and enhance domain expertise

Augment the effectiveness of staff with interactive, customizable and shareable dashboards, built-in explanations and extensive drill downs. Use AI as a force multiplier to expedite learning, promote collaboration and enhance analytical effectiveness.

What's included

IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS provides an effective way to focus your analysis and generate interactive reports. You can use context-sensitive drill downs to facilitate rapid and focused access to MQ data to manage, tune and optimize your environment.

Proactively assess key queue manager metrics to enhance availability Responsive performance from MQ relies on data in memory, so buffer pool management is important. IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS automatically assesses every buffer pool in every queue manager to identify areas for investigation and presents them in red, yellow or green. Drill-down capabilities facilitate further analysis.
Profile queue manager workloads Viewing the number of requests by type of MQ command can be helpful for identifying a workload baseline, as well as indicating any significant workload changes. Visibility into this data can show the volume of requests to PUT messages to the queues, which queue managers have the most activity, the time-of-day profile, and more.
Analyze buffer pool utilizations Views of buffer pool utilizations over time can indicate when these values are approaching thresholds that prompt automated de-staging to disk.
Monitor MQ logging infrastructure A well-performing MQ logging infrastructure is essential to support recovery and backout (driven largely by persistent messages) without impacting ongoing performance. Log Manager metrics can show the volume of data being logged and help identify any bottlenecks in log processing.
View activity by queue name MQ accounting data provides detailed activity metrics at many levels, which are invaluable to performance specialists as they investigate application problems and carry out performance tuning. This example of command rates by queue name shows distributions across various types of queues.

 

Breakout MQ CPU by workload drivers Another level of detail that is found in the MQ accounting data is the type of work calling MQ (“connection type”). In this example, the two primary drivers of MQ CPU are work arriving from CICS and channel initiators.
Analyze CPU per MQ Call Other types of analysis may focus on metrics such as CPU and elapsed times on a per-call basis. Though the absolute numbers are small, this view indicates that CPU time per MQGET call for work arriving from IMS is approximately double that of other types of work.
Compare and correlate multiple metrics The capability to customize reports to combine multiple variables and analyze potential correlations can greatly aid analysis, as in this example. In many of today’s solutions that rely on catalogs of static reports, this analysis requires the coding effort to develop a new report.
Drill down to isolate message length profiles by CICS transactions Even with massive volumes of MQ accounting data, dynamic navigation and context-sensitive drill-down capabilities enable you to focus on a specific subset of data. In this example, drill downs into work originating from CICS and then further by CICS transaction ID, profile the length of messages being “PUT” by transaction.
AIOps through cloud delivery Advantages to adopting a cloud model include rapid implementation (no lead time to install and set up the product locally), minimal setup (only for transmitting SMF data), offloading staff resources, and access to IntelliMagic consulting services to supplement local skills.
Resources Total Economic Impact of IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS

Forrester Consulting conducted a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study that expands on the benefits of IBM Z Intellimagic Vision for z/OS for organizations in terms of risk reduction, hardware, productivity and cost savings, and better performance management.

 Sample MQ statistics and accounting dashboards

View dashboard analysis for system performance, revealing correlations between metrics such as CPU usage, batch work, buffer pool performance and more.

 MQ accounting and learning from SMF

Discover the types of insights that are available through SMF data with a focus on the SMF 116 MQ accounting data.

 Boost the value that you derive from MQ SMF data through a modernized approach

Explore modernizing MQ SMF data analysis for improved insights. Discover intuitive interfaces and dynamic drill downs into MQ statistics and accounting data, enhancing problem-solving with rated health assessments and interactive analysis.

 Imagine how much you can learn by exploring MQ statistics and accounting data

See how to extract insights from the SMF 115 and SMF 116 record types and optimize configurations.

 Comprehensive guide to understanding MQ SMF 115 statistics data

Discover the types of insights that are available through SMF data with a focus on the SMF 115 MQ statistics data.
Take the next step

Whether you are conducting product research, need emergency services or would like to discuss how IBM products and services can help you, our experts are here to help.

