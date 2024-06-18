Manage MQ queue managers and activity with IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS
IBM Z® IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS® enables performance analysts to manage and optimize their z/OS MQ configurations and activity more effectively and efficiently, and proactively assess the health of their queue managers.
Access built-in health insights that rate hundreds of critical metrics to proactively identify risks to your application health and performance. AI-derived anomaly detection highlights statistically significant changes, accelerating problem-solving.
Use thousands of out-of-the-box reports combined with a powerful, intuitive GUI, real-time comparisons and editing, and context-sensitive drill-down capabilities to maximize time spent preventing and resolving issues. Minimize downtime without the need for custom coding.
Augment the effectiveness of staff with interactive, customizable and shareable dashboards, built-in explanations and extensive drill downs. Use AI as a force multiplier to expedite learning, promote collaboration and enhance analytical effectiveness.
IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS provides an effective way to focus your analysis and generate interactive reports. You can use context-sensitive drill downs to facilitate rapid and focused access to MQ data to manage, tune and optimize your environment.
Forrester Consulting conducted a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study that expands on the benefits of IBM Z Intellimagic Vision for z/OS for organizations in terms of risk reduction, hardware, productivity and cost savings, and better performance management.
View dashboard analysis for system performance, revealing correlations between metrics such as CPU usage, batch work, buffer pool performance and more.
Discover the types of insights that are available through SMF data with a focus on the SMF 116 MQ accounting data.
Explore modernizing MQ SMF data analysis for improved insights. Discover intuitive interfaces and dynamic drill downs into MQ statistics and accounting data, enhancing problem-solving with rated health assessments and interactive analysis.
See how to extract insights from the SMF 115 and SMF 116 record types and optimize configurations.
Discover the types of insights that are available through SMF data with a focus on the SMF 115 MQ statistics data.