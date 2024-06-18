Health insights assessments – enterprise-wide Automated assessments of over 80 metrics for every Db2 member and buffer pool in your environment help identify potential risks to availability and performance. This image shows an example of the Db2 Health Insights interactive report. All of the warnings and exceptions are shown in this table with the ability to drilldown to the individual exceptions and perform deep-dive root cause analysis.

Health insights assessments – focused views Numerous drill downs can move from a high-level enterprise-wide view into focused analysis to help identify actionable insights for specific Db2 members, buffer pools, and so on. This image captures two such drill down steps, initially “Pool by Size” and then by “Buffer Pool” to isolate the exceptions to specific buffer pools (shown here).

Health insights assessments – time charts You can generate “time charts” of all assessed metrics to examine potential high-level relationships between the metrics at any phase of the analytical process. In this example, possible time-of-day correlations between the two metrics with exceptions (with the orange and red borders) and overall get-page activity (in the first chart) can be evaluated.

Extensive visibility into buffer pool and I/O metrics Since Db2 relies on needed data residing in a buffer to avoid I/Os that are synchronous with the unit of work (“random sync read I/Os”), extensive visibility into buffer pool and I/O metrics is crucial for Db2 performance tuning.