Prevent availability risks and optimize Db2 performance
The vast complexity of Db2 statistics data and Db2 accounting data make it challenging to derive value from the rich metrics available. Clear visibility into Db2 metrics through SMF records helps you to prevent availability risks and manage and optimize performance.
IBM enables performance analysts to manage and optimize their z/OS storage
Access built-in health insights that rate hundreds of critical metrics to proactively identify risks to your application health and performance. AI-derived anomaly detection highlights statistically significant changes, accelerating problem-solving.
Use thousands of out-of-the-box reports combined with a powerful, intuitive GUI, real-time comparisons and editing, and context-sensitive drill-down capabilities to maximize time spent preventing and resolving issues. Minimize downtime without the need for custom coding.
Augment the effectiveness of staff with interactive, customizable and shareable dashboards, built-in explanations and extensive drill downs. Use AI as a force multiplier to expedite learning, promote collaboration and enhance analytical effectiveness.
The volume and complexity of Db2 Statistics data (SMF 100) and Db2 Accounting data (SMF 101) data is difficult to analyze. Easy visibility into key Db2 metrics through SMF records is crucial to proactively prevent availability risks and to effectively manage and optimize performance.
IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS uses detailed z/OS expert knowledge to automatically generate hundreds of insights and dramatically improve visibility into z/OS infrastructure operations.
Discover key insights Db2 statistics data can provide for performance management other than tuning buffer pools.
Forrester Consulting conducted a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study that expands on the benefits of IBM Z Intellimagic Vision for z/OS for organizations in terms of risk reduction, hardware, productivity and cost savings, and better performance management.
This session suggests capabilities to keep in mind as you seek to modernize how you access and analyze your Db2 SMF data, both to promote rapid learning as well as boost the value you derive from your data.
This webinar reveals insights from Db2 SMF data, including work profiles, visibility through correlation IDs, workload management with authorization IDs, and integrating Db2 data with other types like CICS transactions (SMF 110.1).
In this webinar, you can delve into the performance impacts of implementing asynchronous duplexing for the Db2 lock structure in a high-volume Db2 data sharing environment.