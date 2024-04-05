What is Workload Automation? IBM Workload Automation is an automation platform integrating IT, operational, and business workflows to optimize orchestration for the execution of unattended and event-driven processes built to operate in hybrid environments. IBM Workload Automation provides a single point of control for your automated activities with an intuitive user interface that enables users to model, manage, and monitor their workloads, enhanced with graphical views, embedded analytics, and customizable dashboards. Read the Solution Brief