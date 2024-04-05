Improve decision-making and reduce costs by centralizing management and eliminating manual activities as any unattended process can be scheduled on request or via events.
Monitor all enterprise processes from a single point of control to provide consolidation of operations team procedures, and integration with monitoring and alerting tools.
Improve observability through modern monitoring solutions employed by AI using open standards to enable collection of data through tools such as Instana for better control of your IT system.
Orchestration of IT and business workloads help improve decision-making by centralizing management of resources and optimize workloads in a hybrid deployment model.
Bridge IT and business applications with one-stop automation modelling to achieve anomaly detection on workloads and achieve successful job outcomes.
Provide a single point of control using IBM Workload Scheduler to manage and monitor SAP and non-SAP applications including governance of SAP environments, data integration, and more.
Automatically provision resources for the time period they’re needed. Coordinate resource management with business workflows to optimize business process completion objectives while minimizing resource costs.
Workload Automation integrates with Salesforce to gain greater control of your Salesforce batch APEX jobs. Govern and coordinate automated Salesforce processing with enterprise resource management applications.
Workload Automation can automate, monitor and control workflows containing BigInsights workbooks and applications to help your enterprise find insights into new and emerging types of data.
Your entire ERP ecosystem benefits from Workload Automation’s ability to maintain a seamless, consistent workflow from one function to another, standardizing processes and reducing overhead costs.
Bridge business flows between cloud and on-premises environments when you orchestrate cloud-native applications. Manage them locally or remotely with powerful integrations.
Raise quality immediately. Server automation tasks not only keep your business going, but they can also take advantage of Workload Automation security and auditing capabilities.
The more you automate, the less you spend. Automation is ERP's best friend: browse all the integrations to help you manage your ERP flows from a single point of governance.
Integrate file transfer into your automation processes: monitor the status, learn about how it impacts your plans and make the most out of predictive capabilities to make your processes more efficient.
Enjoy your own fully functional IBM Workload Automation (software as a service) to explore automation savings.
Processor value unit (PVU)-based licensed software can be deployed on premises, in a private cloud, or to public cloud IaaS.
Licensed software can be deployed to IBM Z systems.