Home AI and ML Watson Studio Pricing
Try on cloud at no cost
Two men talking about ideas in office planning studio
Choose from multiple deployment options

 

Bring your AI models to production with the industry-leading data science capabilities of IBM Watson® Studio on IBM Cloud Pak® for Data. Explore a committed-term license or an as-a-service subscription. Talk to an IBM sales representative for 30 minutes at no cost to learn more.
The all new enterprise studio that brings together traditional machine learning along with new generative AI capabilities powered by foundation models.
IBM Watson Studio options
On IBM Cloud Pak for Data IBM Watson Studio

Explore multiple licensing options including a committed-term license. Deploy in your public or private cloud of choice.

 On IBM Cloud Pak® for Data as a Service IBM Watson Studio

Pay-as-you-go pricing for access to Watson Studio and a set of IBM Cloud Pak for Data platform services fully managed on the IBM public cloud.

Review pricing
IBM named a Leader - IBM Watson Studio recognized as Leader in IDC's Worldwide Machine Learning Operations Platforms 2022 Vendor Assessment.
IBM Watson Studio features

IBM Watson Studio on IBM Cloud Pak for Data

IBM Watson Studio on IBM Cloud Pak for Data as a Service

Support for open source frameworks and libraries

Data preparation and visualization

Model development and training

Deploy on or consumable with public clouds including IBM Cloud®, AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud

Suited for enterprise on-premises or private cloud deployment

Prescriptive analytics with Decision Optimization

Visual Modeling with SPSS Modeler

End-to-end AI lifecycle management

Monitor ML models for fairness, drift and bias

Improve transparency and governance with AI FactSheets

*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
Get started

Predict and optimize outcomes with AI and machine learning models.

 Try on cloud at no cost